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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up

WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant might not have struck form with the bat but still entertained in the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo.

WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up. (Image Credits: BCCI X
WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up. (Image Credits: BCCI X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:49 IST

 India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant might not have struck form with the bat but still entertained in the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo. The left-handed batter hilariously kicked the ball with his heel while batting on Day 3 as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: How did Rishabh Pant perform in the practice fixture in Colombo?

Even as the tourists are on the brink of victory, Pant’s lack of runs will somewhat concern heading to the crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The first innings saw the former vice-captain manage only two runs in his five-ball stay and perished for 28 after facing 68 deliveries that included hitting three sixes and a boundary. With India chasing a very gettable 207 in 45 overs, the management would have wanted the keeper-batter to bat until the end and take India home.

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Meanwhile, the incident of kicking the ball happened in the 26th over of the innings bowled by Dilum Sudeera. With the 25-year-old left-arm spinner firing the ball way down the leg side, Pant softly kicked the ball behind the wicket, seemingly showcasing his soccer skills.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: India receive timely boost ahead of the series-opener

Meanwhile, the tourists received a timely boost in the form of Shubman Gill, who walked out to bat in India’s second innings after spending two and a half days on the bench. The Punjab-born cricketer was sidelined for the first two days of play as a precautionary measure following the head injury sustained while batting in the nets. Hence, KL Rahul took over as skipper.

But Gill kept practising on the backdrop of the match and came out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth innings. The Indian skipper played some sumptuous shots, hitting seven boundaries on his way to 54-ball 44. With the batting line-up bereft of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the 26-year-old’s presence remains non-negotiable.

India must beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to keep their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive.

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WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up
Tags: IND Vs SLIndia vs Sri Lanka Cricket XIrishabh pantSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up
WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up
WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up
WATCH Video: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Football Kick While Batting Goes Viral in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-Up

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