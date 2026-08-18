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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City

WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has arrived in Barcelona ahead of his €76.5 million (£65.4 million) move to the Catalan giants. The 30-year-old Spain international was spotted at Barcelona's training facilities on Tuesday (August 18) as he undergoes his medical and moves closer to completing his transfer from Man City. Here are all the latest details on Rodri's move to Barcelona.

WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives at Barcelona Training Ground Ahead of Lucrative Transfer From Man City
WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives at Barcelona Training Ground Ahead of Lucrative Transfer From Man City

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 18:15 IST

WATCH VIDEO: Manchester City midfielder Rodri arrived in Barcelona ahead of his €76.5 million (£65.3 million) move to the Catalan giants. The 30-year-old. The 30-year-old was spotted at Barcelona’s training facilities on Tuesday (Aug 18) as he moves a step closer to his Barcelona move from Man City. Here are all the latest details on Rodri’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona.

Rodri Arrives in Barcelona Ahead of Manchester City Transfer

Rodri arrived in Barcelona training facility in a grey SUV car where he was received by officials of the Camp Nou outfit. The midfielder is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday before the deal is formally completed. If everything goes according to plan, Barcelona could announce his signing later in the day, with a formal presentation reportedly pencilled in for Wednesday.

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Rodri Transfer to Barcelona: What Happened?

Barcelona initially saw a bid worth around €50 million rejected by Manchester City last week and subsequently failed with an improved offer. However, the Catalan club eventually reached an agreement with City on Sunday for a total package of €76.5 million.

Rodri had entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and had attracted interest from both Barcelona and their La Liga rivals Real Madrid. The Spain international has now opted for a move to Camp Nou, describing the transfer as a “dream come true”.

Rodri’s Manchester City Career

Rodri spent seven seasons with Manchester City after joining the club from Atletico Madrid. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, he won the Premier League four times and scored the only goal in City’s 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final.

The midfielder also won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after playing a key role in City’s success and Spain’s international triumph. However, an anterior cruciate ligament injury subsequently ruled him out for most of the 2024-25 campaign. Further hamstring and groin problems limited him to 33 appearances during Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge.

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WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City
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WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City

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WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City
WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City
WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City
WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City

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