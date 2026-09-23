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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 10:25 IST

Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series: India star batter Rohit Sharma was back in the nets ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on September 27. The veteran opener was spotted practising at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, with a video of his net session going viral on social media. Rohit was seen playing a range of shots, including straight drives and cover drives, during the practice session.

Rohit Sharma Spotted Practising Ahead of West Indies ODIs

Rohit has stepped up his preparations ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies. The veteran batter was seen sweating it out in the nets at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he worked on a range of shots during the session. The video showed Rohit looking comfortable while playing straight drives and cover drives.

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Rohit has retained his place in India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain. The development comes after considerable discussion around Rohit’s future in the 50-over format and his ambitions of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s Practice Video

A video of Rohit Sharma’s net session has gone viral on social media. The Indian batter can be seen putting in the hard yards at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru and playing a number of shots during his practice. Rohit’s preparations come ahead of India’s opening ODI against West Indies on September 27.

Rohit Sharma’s Last ODI Knock

Rohit Sharma’s most recent ODI appearance came against England at Lord’s in July, where he scored 138 runs. The innings came amid speculation over his future in the format and was viewed by many as potentially his final ODI appearance for India. However, Rohit was subsequently included in India’s squad for the West Indies ODI series.

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar Row

According to a PTI report, a disagreement over Rohit Sharma’s ODI future was a major factor behind Ajit Agarkar’s decision to part ways with the BCCI as chairman of selectors. The report said the selection committee, in agreement with the team management, had decided to move on from Rohit in ODIs after the England series.

The report further stated that Rohit, who wants to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, expressed his disappointment to a senior BCCI administrator. The board subsequently asked Agarkar to go slow on the decision, with Rohit’s consistent run-scoring cited as one of the reasons. These details were attributed to sources quoted by PTI. 

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Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru
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Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru

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