WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Flies Through Air To Pull Off Stunning Catch, Axar Patel Left Delighted | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Rohit Sharma Catch Video: Rohit Sharma produced a stunning two-handed diving catch at short cover to dismiss dangerous New Zealand batter Finn Allen during the fourth ODI against India at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Indian opener’s brilliant fielding effort off Axar Patel’s bowling ended Allen’s explosive innings of 41 runs and broke a dangerous partnership with Will Young.

Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a spectacular piece of fielding as India finally managed to break New Zealand’s growing partnership in the fourth ODI. The former Indian captain showed excellent reflexes and athleticism to grab a superb catch off Axar Patel’s bowling in the 31st over.

The dismissal came at a crucial stage of the contest, with Allen and Will Young threatening to take the game away from India. Rohit’s effort not only gave India an important breakthrough but also brought a huge smile to Axar’s face, who immediately went across to embrace the veteran batter.

39 on paper, 19 in the field! 🤌 Some things only get better with age. Exhibit A: Rohit Sharma. 😍 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Uy4xXzK4Vv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026







Rohit Sharma Takes Spectacular Diving Catch To Dismiss Finn Allen

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the 31st over when Axar Patel bowled a good-length delivery outside off-stump. Allen went on the back foot and attempted to punch the ball through the off-side, but failed to keep his shot along the ground.

Rohit, stationed at short cover, reacted quickly and dived towards his right. The Indian star managed to grab the ball with both hands before completing the catch while falling to the ground. One hand came off the ball as he landed, but he had already secured the dismissal.

Axar was delighted with the effort and immediately went towards Rohit to celebrate the breakthrough. Allen, meanwhile, walked back disappointed after smashing 41 off just 30 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes.

Axar Patel Continues Impressive Spell As India Pick Up Wickets

The wicket was particularly important as Allen had shared a 90-run partnership with Young, who was already well set at the other end. The dismissal ended New Zealand’s fourth-wicket stand at 90 runs.

Axar also dismissed Nick Kelly earlier in the innings, with Ishan Kishan completing a stumping, to continue his impressive performance with the ball.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 258/6 in 38 overs. Young had scored 125 off 108 balls before being dismissed by Naman Dhir, while Michael Bracewell departed for 15 after being caught by Naman off Gurnoor Brar.

Axar had figures of 2/39 in 10 overs, while Gurnoor Brar had picked up two wickets for 63 runs. Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir had claimed one wicket each.

Rohit’s spectacular catch remained one of India’s standout moments in the field, with the veteran once again demonstrating his athleticism at a crucial stage of the match.