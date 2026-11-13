WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Drop Back-To-Back Catches In Auqib Nabi’s Over, Indian Pacer Left Fuming | IND vs NZ

India Dropped Catches Video: India endured a frustrating start to their bowling innings in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dropped two catches off consecutive deliveries in Auqib Nabi’s opening over. Both missed opportunities came against Will Young in the second over of New Zealand’s innings, handing the opener two early lifelines.

India had opted to bowl first after winning the toss, with the visitors hoping to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up. However, Nabi’s first over turned into a nightmare for the Indian fielders as two straightforward opportunities went begging. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was left disappointed after producing deliveries that could have given India an early breakthrough.

Rohit Sharma Drops A Regulation Catch At Slip Off Auqib Nabi

The first incident occurred on the fifth delivery of Nabi’s opening over. The pacer bowled a length delivery around off-stump that moved away slightly, forcing Young to play at it. The New Zealand batter managed an outside edge, and the ball travelled towards Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at slip.

Rohit had a relatively comfortable opportunity to complete the catch, but the ball popped out of his hands. The Indian captain failed to hold on despite getting into a good position, allowing Young to continue his innings. It was a significant reprieve for the opener, who had only faced a handful of deliveries at that stage.

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Ishan Kishan Drops Another Catch As India Miss Two Consecutive Chances

India’s disappointment increased on the very next delivery when Young edged another delivery from Nabi. This time, the ball travelled towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who immediately dived to his right in an attempt to complete the catch.

Kishan managed to get his right glove to the ball but could not hold on to it. The second missed opportunity left Nabi visibly shell-shocked, as the Indian pacer watched two chances go begging in consecutive deliveries.

The wicketkeeper’s effort was not enough to prevent another reprieve for Young, who suddenly found himself surviving two consecutive dismissal opportunities. Nabi could hardly believe his luck, while the Indian fielders were left frustrated by the sequence of events.

Will Young Makes India Pay For Two Dropped Catches

The two missed chances proved particularly costly as Young went on to make a valuable contribution to New Zealand’s innings. The opener capitalised on the opportunities and reached his half-century, keeping the home side on course for a competitive total.

At the time of writing, Young was batting on 54 off 55 deliveries, having struck six boundaries and two sixes. He also shared an impressive 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who scored 58 off 48 balls before being dismissed by Gurnoor Brar.

Seifert’s dismissal eventually gave India their first breakthrough in the 12th over, with Kishan making amends for his earlier dropped catch by completing an excellent diving effort behind the stumps.

New Zealand were 137/3 after 22 overs at the time of writing, with Young unbeaten on 54 and Finn Allen batting on eight. Nabi had figures of 1/43 in six overs, while Axar Patel had claimed one wicket for 18 runs.

Although India managed to recover with three wickets, the two consecutive dropped catches remained an early talking point of the fourth ODI, particularly given how comfortably both opportunities could have been converted.