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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma Run-Out Video: Rohit Sharma turned back the clock with a sensational flying effort on the field against New Zealand, leaving fans stunned. The Indian star produced a moment of brilliance to dismiss Daryl Mitchell, delivering a fitting response to his fitness critics. Watch the spectacular run-out here.

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 16:15 IST

Rohit Sharma Run-Out Video: Rohit Sharma produced a moment of brilliance on the field during India’s first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, displaying remarkable agility to run out Daryl Mitchell. The Indian opener’s stunning effort not only provided a crucial breakthrough but also sent a strong message to those questioning his fitness.

India and New Zealand locked horns in the opening match of the five-match ODI series, with Rohit making his presence felt despite an early dismissal with the bat. The veteran batter, however, more than made up for it with an exceptional piece of fielding that quickly became one of the talking points of the contest.

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Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Flying Run-Out

The incident took place during the 22nd over of New Zealand’s innings when Glenn Phillips nudged an Axar Patel delivery towards the leg side. With both batters initially hesitant about taking a run, Daryl Mitchell eventually decided to go for it.

However, Rohit Sharma had other plans. Positioned inside the circle on the leg side, the Indian star sprinted towards the ball, picked it up swiftly and unleashed a stunning throw while diving through the air.

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul collected the throw cleanly and broke the stumps, catching Mitchell well short of his crease. The New Zealand batter departed after scoring 28 off 41 deliveries, bringing an end to a potentially important partnership.

Rohit’s Fielding Brilliance Puts New Zealand Under Pressure

Mitchell’s dismissal proved to be a crucial moment in New Zealand’s innings as India continued to tighten their grip on the contest. Rohit’s athletic effort also offered a fitting response to the criticism surrounding his fitness in recent times.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh led India’s bowling attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets for just 22 runs.

India subsequently chased down the revised DLS target of 143 in 22.4 overs, winning the rain-affected contest by five wickets. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, smashing 74 off just 51 deliveries to help India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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