WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Slips While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies 1st ODI | Policeman Rushes to Help Former Captain

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India’s explosive opener Rohit Sharma slipped while deboarding the team bus outside team hotel following the first of the three ODIs against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 39-year-old was helped by a policeman after falling down as the likes of Virat Kohli and Morne Morkel watched on from a certain distance.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Did Rohit Sharma suffer any injury?

The incident occurred as the Nagpur-born cricketer was casually getting down from the team bus and didn’t expect to endure a slip but slipped in reality. One of the policemen who was nearby the team bus, immediately came to Rohit’s aid and help him get up. However, the slip wasn’t serious enough to cause any injury to the former Indian captain and he was perfectly alright.

Rohit Sharma 𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 from the Bus 😱 While returning to the hotel after winning the first ODI against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma slipped badly on the stairs of the team bus. 😥 – Everyone was celebrating India’s win, but Virat Kohli was 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗱 to see Rohit. 😭 pic.twitter.com/T01Lf4tJsb — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 28, 2026

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s promising innings cut short by Alzarri Joseph

Having returned to the international arena for the first time since August, Rohit couldn’t make the desired impression in the series-opener against the Caribbean at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The classy right-handed batter played patiently for his 32 with two boundaries and three towering sixes before falling to Alzarri Joseph by mistiming one to Jewel Andrew at deep mid-wicket. However, he helped captain Shubman Gill forge a 74-run opening stand that laid a solid foundation for an easy run-chase of 296.

The 151-run partnership between Gill and Virat Kohli effectively sealed the victory for the Men in Blue even after the former departed for 110, leaving the home side with another 71 to get. Kohli smashed his 55th ODI ton and 86th of his international career as Team India needed only 41.4 overs to hunt down the target successfully. With Kohli already scoring a ton, Rohit will be keen to get among the runs as the star batter looks to secure his spot for the 2027 World Cup.