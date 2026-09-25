Watch Video: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Take to Nets as Team India Gathers in Trivandrum Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Take to Nets: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reunited in India colours as the two senior batters took part in the team’s first training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies. The duo trained at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Sep 25), as India began preparations for the series opener on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Back in India Nets

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back together in the Indian team setup after more than two months away from international cricket. The two veterans had last featured together during India’s ODI tour of England in July, with their most recent ODI appearance coming in the third match at Lord’s on July 14.

Rohit Sharma watching Virat Kohli, Shubhman gill, kl Rahul and ruturaj Gaikwad net session during today’s practice session at Greenfield stadium Thiruvananthapuram.🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yvb5MjPfM5 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 24, 2026

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Train Together

The first training session offered a glimpse of the preparations of both batters ahead of the West Indies series. Kohli looked sharp in the nets and produced a series of attacking strokes. He stepped out to hit Kuldeep Yadav over mid-wicket before also launching a straight-driven six off Naman Dhir.

Rohit Sharma Practices Against Short Bowling

Rohit batted in the second group after a brief interruption caused by rain. The former India captain worked on his strokeplay and asked Prasidh Krishna to bowl short as he prepared for the conditions and pace challenge expected against West Indies.

India Team Training Session in Thiruvananthapuram

India’s training session was scheduled from around 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST at the Greenfield International Stadium. The players used the session to acclimatise themselves to the local conditions ahead of the opening ODI. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had both reached Thiruvananthapuram by Thursday and joined captain Shubman Gill and the rest of the ODI squad.

IND vs WI ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: September 27, 2026 – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

September 27, 2026 – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 2nd ODI: September 30, 2026 – Guwahati

September 30, 2026 – Guwahati 3rd ODI: October 3, 2026 – New Chandigarh

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Return

The West Indies ODI series marks another chapter in the continuing ODI careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their return brings considerable experience to an Indian side led by Shubman Gill, with the team continuing its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.