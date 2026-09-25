Watch Video: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Take to Nets as Team India Gathers in Trivandrum Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Take to Nets: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reunited in India colours as the two senior batters took part in the team’s first training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies. The duo trained at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Sep 25), as India began preparations for the series opener on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Back in India Nets
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back together in the Indian team setup after more than two months away from international cricket. The two veterans had last featured together during India’s ODI tour of England in July, with their most recent ODI appearance coming in the third match at Lord’s on July 14.
Rohit Sharma watching Virat Kohli, Shubhman gill, kl Rahul and ruturaj Gaikwad net session during today’s practice session at Greenfield stadium Thiruvananthapuram.🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yvb5MjPfM5
— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 24, 2026
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Train Together
The first training session offered a glimpse of the preparations of both batters ahead of the West Indies series. Kohli looked sharp in the nets and produced a series of attacking strokes. He stepped out to hit Kuldeep Yadav over mid-wicket before also launching a straight-driven six off Naman Dhir.
Rohit Sharma Practices Against Short Bowling
Rohit batted in the second group after a brief interruption caused by rain. The former India captain worked on his strokeplay and asked Prasidh Krishna to bowl short as he prepared for the conditions and pace challenge expected against West Indies.
India Team Training Session in Thiruvananthapuram
India’s training session was scheduled from around 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST at the Greenfield International Stadium. The players used the session to acclimatise themselves to the local conditions ahead of the opening ODI. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had both reached Thiruvananthapuram by Thursday and joined captain Shubman Gill and the rest of the ODI squad.
IND vs WI ODI Series Schedule
- 1st ODI: September 27, 2026 – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- 2nd ODI: September 30, 2026 – Guwahati
- 3rd ODI: October 3, 2026 – New Chandigarh
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Return
The West Indies ODI series marks another chapter in the continuing ODI careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their return brings considerable experience to an Indian side led by Shubman Gill, with the team continuing its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.