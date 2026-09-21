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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on Sunday. Videos of the couple offering prayers at the iconic pandal went viral on social media, with Rohit and Ritika seen standing near the idol and seeking blessings.

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 12:05 IST

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on Sunday. Videos of the couple offering prayers at the iconic pandal went viral on social media, with Rohit and Ritika seen standing near the idol and seeking blessings.

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai ahead of the Indian cricket team’s upcoming home ODI series against West Indies. The couple offered prayers at the popular Ganpati pandal, with visuals from their visit quickly gaining attention on social media.

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Rohit Sharma Set To Return In West Indies ODI Series

Rohit Sharma is set to return to international action in India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies at home. The series is scheduled to begin on September 27, with the former India captain expected to open the innings alongside his teammates.

Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket but continues to be available for ODIs. His performances in the upcoming series will be closely monitored as India continues preparations for the next ODI World Cup cycle.

India’s Squad For West Indies ODI Series

India have named a strong squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, with Shubman Gill named captain and KL Rahul appointed vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also part of the squad.

  • India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

Rohit Sharma’s Future In ODI Cricket

Rohit’s continued presence in India’s ODI setup remains a major talking point as the team looks ahead to the next World Cup cycle. The upcoming West Indies series will provide another opportunity for the veteran batter to make an impact in the 50-over format after his retirement from Tests and T20Is.

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Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series
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Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

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Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series
Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

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