Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

ROI Captain Rishabh Pant Leaves for Srinagar: Rest of India captain Rishabh Pant was spotted leaving the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday (Sep 28) as he headed to Srinagar for the upcoming Irani Cup 2026-27. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Rest of India side against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in the five-day first-class match, scheduled to begin on Thursday (Oct 1). Pant will also be looking to get valuable match practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Here are all the details about the Irani Cup 2026, including the schedule, venue, squads and tournament history.

Irani Cup 2026: Match Details

Match: Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2026-27

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2026-27 Date: Thursday, October 1 to Monday, October 5, 2026

Thursday, October 1 to Monday, October 5, 2026 Venue: Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir Edition: 63rd

63rd Rest of India Captain: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Rest of India Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan Jammu & Kashmir Captain: Paras Dogra

Rishabh Pant Leaves for Srinagar Ahead of Irani Cup 2026

Rishabh Pant was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday (Sep 28) as he departed for Srinagar. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup 2026-27, where his team will face Jammu & Kashmir, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.

The match will be played from October 1 to 5 and marks Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden appearance in the prestigious domestic first-class tournament. Pant will be aiming to make the most of the contest as he prepares for India’s upcoming Test assignments, including the series against New Zealand.

Rest of India Squad for Irani Cup 2026-27

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member Rest of India squad on Wednesday (Sep 16). Pant will lead the side, while Sarfaraz Khan has been named vice-captain. Akash Deep has also been included, subject to fitness clearance, after recovering from a lower-back stress injury.

Rishabh Pant (C, WK)

Sanat Sangwan

Shikhar Mohan

Sudip Gharami

Sarfaraz Khan (VC)

Smaran Ravichandran

Manav Suthar

Saransh Jain

Akash Deep*

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Choudhary

Aryan Juyal (WK)

Aryan Pandey

Anukul Roy

Ayush Doseja

Note: Akash Deep’s selection is subject to fitness clearance.

Why Is the Irani Cup Important for Rishabh Pant?

The Irani Cup will provide Pant with an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball match practice while leading a strong Rest of India side. With India preparing for upcoming Test assignments, including the series against New Zealand, the five-day contest could serve as an important platform for the wicketkeeper-batter to build rhythm and confidence.