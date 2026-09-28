Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

ROI Captain Rishabh Pant Leaves for Srinagar: Rest of India captain Rishabh Pant was spotted leaving the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday (Sep 28) as he headed to Srinagar for the upcoming Irani Cup 2026-27. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Rest of India side against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in the five-day first-class match, scheduled to begin on Thursday (Oct 1). Pant will also be looking to get valuable match practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Here are all the details about the Irani Cup 2026, including the schedule, venue, squads and tournament history.
Irani Cup 2026: Match Details
- Match: Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2026-27
- Date: Thursday, October 1 to Monday, October 5, 2026
- Venue: Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
- Edition: 63rd
- Rest of India Captain: Rishabh Pant
- Rest of India Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Khan
- Jammu & Kashmir Captain: Paras Dogra
🚨Rishabh Pant left Delhi Airport today for Srinagar for the Irani Cup final. pic.twitter.com/0isuL5FDKQ
— ARJUN (@ArjunkaRishu) September 28, 2026
Rishabh Pant Leaves for Srinagar Ahead of Irani Cup 2026
Rishabh Pant was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday (Sep 28) as he departed for Srinagar. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup 2026-27, where his team will face Jammu & Kashmir, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.
The match will be played from October 1 to 5 and marks Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden appearance in the prestigious domestic first-class tournament. Pant will be aiming to make the most of the contest as he prepares for India’s upcoming Test assignments, including the series against New Zealand.
Rest of India Squad for Irani Cup 2026-27
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member Rest of India squad on Wednesday (Sep 16). Pant will lead the side, while Sarfaraz Khan has been named vice-captain. Akash Deep has also been included, subject to fitness clearance, after recovering from a lower-back stress injury.
- Rishabh Pant (C, WK)
- Sanat Sangwan
- Shikhar Mohan
- Sudip Gharami
- Sarfaraz Khan (VC)
- Smaran Ravichandran
- Manav Suthar
- Saransh Jain
- Akash Deep*
- Mukesh Kumar
- Mukesh Choudhary
- Aryan Juyal (WK)
- Aryan Pandey
- Anukul Roy
- Ayush Doseja
Note: Akash Deep’s selection is subject to fitness clearance.
Why Is the Irani Cup Important for Rishabh Pant?
The Irani Cup will provide Pant with an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball match practice while leading a strong Rest of India side. With India preparing for upcoming Test assignments, including the series against New Zealand, the five-day contest could serve as an important platform for the wicketkeeper-batter to build rhythm and confidence.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.