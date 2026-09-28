LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

Rest of India captain Rishabh Pant was spotted leaving the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday as he headed to Srinagar for the upcoming Irani Cup 2026-27. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Rest of India side against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in the five-day first-class match. Pant is looking to make a strong case for himself ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Watch Video: ROI Captain Rishabh Pant Leaves for Irani Trophy Final in Srinagar as Wicketkeeper-Batter Eyes Solid IND vs NZ Test Series
Watch Video: ROI Captain Rishabh Pant Leaves for Irani Trophy Final in Srinagar as Wicketkeeper-Batter Eyes Solid IND vs NZ Test Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 16:11 IST

ROI Captain Rishabh Pant Leaves for Srinagar: Rest of India captain Rishabh Pant was spotted leaving the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday (Sep 28) as he headed to Srinagar for the upcoming Irani Cup 2026-27. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Rest of India side against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in the five-day first-class match, scheduled to begin on Thursday (Oct 1). Pant will also be looking to get valuable match practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Here are all the details about the Irani Cup 2026, including the schedule, venue, squads and tournament history.

Irani Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Match: Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday, October 1 to Monday, October 5, 2026
  • Venue: Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
  • Edition: 63rd
  • Rest of India Captain: Rishabh Pant
  • Rest of India Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Khan
  • Jammu & Kashmir Captain: Paras Dogra

Rishabh Pant Leaves for Srinagar Ahead of Irani Cup 2026

Rishabh Pant was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday (Sep 28) as he departed for Srinagar. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup 2026-27, where his team will face Jammu & Kashmir, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.

The match will be played from October 1 to 5 and marks Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden appearance in the prestigious domestic first-class tournament. Pant will be aiming to make the most of the contest as he prepares for India’s upcoming Test assignments, including the series against New Zealand.

Rest of India Squad for Irani Cup 2026-27

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member Rest of India squad on Wednesday (Sep 16). Pant will lead the side, while Sarfaraz Khan has been named vice-captain. Akash Deep has also been included, subject to fitness clearance, after recovering from a lower-back stress injury.

  • Rishabh Pant (C, WK)
  • Sanat Sangwan
  • Shikhar Mohan
  • Sudip Gharami
  • Sarfaraz Khan (VC)
  • Smaran Ravichandran
  • Manav Suthar
  • Saransh Jain
  • Akash Deep*
  • Mukesh Kumar
  • Mukesh Choudhary
  • Aryan Juyal (WK)
  • Aryan Pandey
  • Anukul Roy
  • Ayush Doseja

Note: Akash Deep’s selection is subject to fitness clearance.

Why Is the Irani Cup Important for Rishabh Pant?

The Irani Cup will provide Pant with an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball match practice while leading a strong Rest of India side. With India preparing for upcoming Test assignments, including the series against New Zealand, the five-day contest could serve as an important platform for the wicketkeeper-batter to build rhythm and confidence.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video
Tags: Irani Trophy

RELATED News

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details in India

Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Slips While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies 1st ODI | Policeman Rushes to Help Former Captain

LATEST NEWS

‘Mujhe Toh Pata Hi Nahi Tha…’ Manoj Tiwari Reacts After Salman Khan Calls Out Daughter Rhiti On Bigg Boss 20

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

Wife Allegedly Kills Husband With Axe After Heated Quarrel Over Business Losses In Alwal

Elista Unveils New Mini-LED PRO QLED 4K Google TVs in 55” and 65” Screen Sizes

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

Rs 1 Crore Gone, Gold Jewellery Missing as Maid and Her Husband Stole From Retired Railway Employee’s Home After 4 Years of Trust

Dove Soft Limited Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 104 –111; Issue to Open on September 30

How To Get Rs. 9,250 Every Month From Post Office: Open A Joint MIS Account With Your Wife, Know The Full Calculation

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video
Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video
Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video
Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video
Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS