WATCH VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Making Special Requests To His Mother Before Returning Home From Long Tours

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered a glimpse into his personal life, having represented the national team for 24 years and after amassing some major cricketing records. The Master Blaster has recalled how he would call his mother and request her to prepare his favourite dish, given he would miss home-cooked food due to being away from family, owing to long cricketing tours.

What food did Sachin Tendulkar ask his mother to prepare?

Fondly referring to his mother as Aai in Marathi, the retired cricketer revealed that the one major thing he used to miss while being away from home is home-cooked food. In a video uploaded on his official Instagram account, he stated:

“Main jab lambe tour pe hota tha, toh ek cheez missing rehta tha. Aai ke haath ka khaana (When I was away on long tours, there was one thing I missed: food cooked by my mother).”







Tendulkar disclosed that he would call his mother two or three days prior to returning and that among his most-cherished home-cooked food was varan bhaat, a traditional Maharashtrian preparation of lentils and rice and potato sabzi. The 53-year-old captioned the video, ““Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, jab tak banta hai ghar pe aisa khana” (Life is a beautiful journey, as long as food like this is cooked at home).

For the unversed, Tendulkar’s mother’s name is Rajni Tendulkar and is 87 years old, having celebrated her most recent birthday on August 29.

When did Sachin Tendulkar last play professional cricket?

Having retired from international cricket in 2013, the prolific right-handed batter last played at the competitive level during the 2024/25 edition of the International Masters League, representing India Masters.

He finished with 181 runs in six games at 30.16 as India Masters won the tournament by defeating West Indies Masters in the final.