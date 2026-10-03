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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub seemingly mocked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him in the high-stakes Gold Medal match on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub's Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub's Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-03 11:34 IST

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026: Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub seemingly mocked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him in the high-stakes Gold Medal match on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Pakistan got the breakthrough they had been striving for.

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026: How did Saim Ayub get the better of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

The dismissal came in the third over of the innings as the left-hander went for the reverse sweep but the extra bounce took the edge and popped up to Usman Khan behind the stumps. With the 15-year-old clobbering two sixes in the previous over bowled by Saad Masood, Ayub, who dismissed Sooryavanshi followed it up with the gesture of cradling a baby, seemingly mocking the youngster for his age. Below is the video of the same

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IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026: Saim Ayub misses Abhishek Sharma’s catch as Indian opener smashes 20-ball half-century

Meanwhile, Ayub couldn’t hold on to a tough chance running in from mid-wicket offered by Abhishek in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Arafat Minhas when the left-handed batter was only on 38. Instead, the SunRisers Hyderabad batter went on to smack a half-century off only 20 balls, becoming the fastest Indian to do so in T20Is against Pakistan. Minhas eventually dismissed Abhishek for 61 off 28 deliveries in the eighth over but he had caused a big damage. He had also dropped Shreyas Iyer’s catch in the same over.

India, who secured a dominant 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-final, were always going to start favourites against Pakistan due to the vastly experienced players at their disposal. By contrast, Pakistan had a scare against Bangladesh in the semi-final in what was reduced to a 13-over contest due to rain but Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad helped them chase down 112 with their brisk partnership.

But Pakistan haven’t beaten India in a T20I since September 2022 and won only 3 out of 16 matches in the format against the Men in Blue.

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WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026ind vs pakPakistan national cricket teamsaim-ayubteam indiaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

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WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

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WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Saim Ayub’s Gesture Viral After Dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

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