WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Invites Teammates For Special Screening

Sanju Samson Jailer 2: India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has taken his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth to another level by booking an entire cinema theatre to watch Jailer 2. The cricketer plans to enjoy the film alongside his family, friends and Indian team members who understand Tamil, turning the screening into a special movie outing.

Sanju Samson may spend much of his professional life in the spotlight on a cricket field, but the India wicketkeeper-batter has another passion away from the game: watching Rajinikanth on the big screen. The cricketer recently revealed just how much the legendary Tamil actor means to him, sharing details of a special plan to watch Jailer 2.

Samson has booked an entire theatre for the film, bringing together his family, friends and selected members of the Indian team for the screening. His gesture highlights his longstanding admiration for Rajinikanth, widely known among fans as ‘Thalaiva’.







Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Booked An Entire Theatre For Jailer 2

Speaking about his plans, Samson explained that watching Rajinikanth’s films is something he eagerly looks forward to. He also revealed that a prior event in Delhi had prevented him from catching the latest release on its opening day.

“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film,” Samson said.

The cricketer added that he was delighted to have secured the entire theatre and was looking forward to enjoying the experience with his loved ones.

“I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” he said.

The screening will not be limited to Samson’s family and personal circle. He also extended invitations to members of the Indian team and support staff who understand Tamil, making it a special gathering for those who share an interest in the language and Rajinikanth’s cinema.

Sanju Samson Invites Teammates For Rajinikanth Film Screening

Samson revealed that several members of the Indian team would join him for the screening, provided they understand Tamil. His plans offer a glimpse into the personal interests that bring cricketers together outside the dressing room and the demands of international cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s enthusiasm also reflects Rajinikanth’s enduring popularity, with the actor continuing to command a devoted following across generations and regions.

For Samson, the outing is an opportunity to enjoy a highly anticipated film with people close to him rather than simply watch it as another moviegoer.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Returns As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows the 2023 film Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel has attracted considerable attention from fans eager to see the superstar return to the role.

With Samson arranging a private screening for his family, friends and selected teammates, the occasion promises to be a memorable off-field moment for the cricket star.