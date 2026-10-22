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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Sanju Samson Fifty: Sanju Samson smashed a sensational 23-ball half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I at Christchurch, scoring 67 off 33 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes. His explosive 93-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start in their challenging chase of 226 runs.

WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:05 IST

Sanju Samson Fifty: Sanju Samson smashed a blistering half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored 67 off just 33 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, entertaining fans with his aggressive strokeplay.

Samson brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, setting the tone for India’s chase of 226. He stitched together a rapid 93-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma off just 35 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner. His explosive knock gave India a strong start in the run chase.

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Sanju Samson Lights Up Christchurch With 23-Ball Fifty

Sanju Samson delivered an explosive performance at the top of the order, reaching his half-century in just 23 deliveries against New Zealand. The right-hander took the attack to the opposition bowlers from the beginning, combining powerful strokes with clever placement to keep India’s chase on track.



Samson began with a boundary off Matt Henry before taking on Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. He repeatedly punished loose deliveries, striking four sixes and eight fours during his entertaining knock. His assault on Ferguson included a six and multiple boundaries as India raced ahead in the powerplay.

The wicketkeeper-batter brought up his fifty against Michael Bracewell in the sixth over, driving India’s charge alongside Abhishek Sharma. The opening partnership produced 93 runs off just 35 balls, giving India a flying start in their pursuit of 226.



However, Samson’s innings ended at 67 off 33 balls when Mitchell Santner bowled him in the ninth over. His dismissal came at 115/2, after he had struck at an impressive rate of 203.03.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Latest Score

At the time of writing, India were 139/4 after 12 overs, chasing New Zealand’s 225/4. The hosts had posted a formidable total thanks to Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, supported by Finn Allen’s 45 and Bevon Jacobs’ 31.

Abhishek Sharma contributed 29 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell, who also removed Tilak Varma. Santner claimed two wickets, including Samson’s prized scalp.

India needed 87 runs from the remaining 48 balls, with captain Shreyas Iyer on nine and Axar Patel on 13 at the crease.

Samson’s explosive fifty provided India with a strong platform, but the middle order faced a challenging task to complete the chase against New Zealand.

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WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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