School Kids India vs New Zealand Test Video: Cricket fans witnessed an unexpected moment during Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, November 23. A group of schoolboys seemingly bunked their classes to catch the live action at the stadium, but their plans took a hilarious turn when the television cameras caught them enjoying the match.

The youngsters were spotted sitting in the stands wearing their school uniforms and having lunch from their bags. However, their peaceful cricket-watching experience did not last long as the broadcast cameraman turned the camera towards them.

Their visuals were subsequently displayed on the giant screen inside the stadium before appearing on the live broadcast. Realising that they had been caught on camera, the schoolboys immediately started hiding their faces, prompting laughter among viewers.







School Kids Hide Faces After Getting Caught Watching India vs New Zealand Test

The funniest part of the incident came when the youngsters noticed themselves on the stadium’s big screen. While some immediately covered their faces, others appeared amused by the unexpected attention.

However, the children eventually became comfortable in front of the cameras and started showing their faces while continuing to enjoy the match. Their hilarious reactions quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with the video becoming a talking point on social media.

The youngsters were reportedly able to attend the match because New Zealand Cricket had announced free entry for spectators on Day 5. With relatively low advance ticket sales expected for the final day, the move was aimed at encouraging more fans to visit the Basin Reserve.

The free entry offer seemingly gave the schoolboys an opportunity to watch international cricket live, although their appearance in school uniforms suggested that they might have skipped their regular classes to do so.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Ends In Draw In Wellington

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw despite the visitors securing a massive 352-run first-innings lead.

India had declared their first innings at 720/9, with KL Rahul scoring 136 and Rishabh Pant smashing 128. Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century, falling for 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also scored crucial half-centuries.

New Zealand responded with 368 in their first innings, courtesy of Henry Nicholls’ unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips’ 118. Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets for India, while Akash Deep claimed three.

In the second innings, New Zealand showed tremendous resilience to finish at 239/5 after batting for 120 overs. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49, while Glenn Phillips scored 26 not out. Their unbeaten 63-run partnership ensured that the hosts survived the final day and secured a draw.

Henry Nicholls was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution with the bat.