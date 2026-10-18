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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha

WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha

Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram: Scott Boland made an impressive comeback to red-ball cricket, dismissing Aiden Markram and David Bedingham in quick succession on a rain-affected opening day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia in Gqeberha on Sunday (Oct 18).

WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha
WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 20:15 IST

Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram: Scott Boland made an impressive comeback to red-ball cricket, dismissing Aiden Markram and David Bedingham in quick succession on a rain-affected opening day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia in Gqeberha on Sunday (Oct 18).

The Australian pacer’s sensational spell left the hosts struggling at 20/2 after just two short periods of play at St George’s Park. Boland first bowled Markram for 11 before removing Bedingham for a golden duck with the very next delivery, sending the batter’s off-stump flying. The double strike highlighted Australia’s decision to recall Boland and opt for an all-pace attack instead of including veteran spinner Nathan Lyon. Here is how Scott Boland dismantled South Africa’s batting lineup in a dramatic passage of play.

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Scott Boland Dismisses Aiden Markram With Stunning Delivery

Boland produced a moment of brilliance after replacing Mitchell Starc in the attack. Markram had earlier managed to drive Starc’s deliveries through the covers, but Boland found movement off the surface with a similar-length ball. The delivery nipped back towards the right-hander, took the inside edge and crashed into the middle stump, ending Markram’s innings on 11.

David Bedingham Falls for Golden Duck as Boland Strikes Again

David Bedingham walked in after Markram’s dismissal but could not survive Boland’s next delivery. Expecting the ball to move into him, the South African batter pushed at a delivery that held its line. The outside edge carried through to the wicketkeeper, giving Boland two wickets in consecutive balls and leaving South Africa in deep trouble at 20/2.

Scott Boland Makes Strong Return After Seven-Month Lay-Off

Boland returned to competitive red-ball cricket for the first time since the Sheffield Shield final in March. The fast bowler showed no signs of rust despite the lengthy break, exploiting the conditions at St George’s Park to trouble South Africa’s top order. His recall came after Australia opted to leave Nathan Lyon out and field an all-seam attack under captain Pat Cummins.

South African captain Temba Bavuma survived Boland’s hat-trick delivery when the ball struck his pad and rebounded safely. He later opened his account with a streaky boundary through the slips. Debutant Marques Ackerman, meanwhile, showed resistance by surviving 32 deliveries in his first-ever first-class innings as an opener.

Rain Interrupts South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test

Persistent rain severely curtailed the opening day’s action, with only two brief passages of play possible despite a two-hour delay to the start. Australia were unable to build on Boland’s double strike as worsening weather conditions forced the players off the field. Play was eventually abandoned for the day at 4:15 PM local time, leaving South Africa at 20/2 with Bavuma and Ackerman at the crease.

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WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha
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WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha
WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha
WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha
WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha
WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha

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