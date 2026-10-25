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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG

WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG

Shaheen Afridi 150th ODI Wicket: Shaheen Shah Afridi reached a major career milestone by claiming his 150th ODI wicket against England in Lahore. The Pakistan captain dismissed Tom Banton in the first over before removing Joe Root, helping reduce England to 30/3 after six overs. Watch the early breakthrough as Pakistan dominates.

WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 14:19 IST

Shaheen Afridi 150th ODI Wicket: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi reached the 150-wicket mark in One-Day Internationals with an early breakthrough against England in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 25. Afridi dismissed Tom Banton in the first over before removing Joe Root to leave England struggling at 30/3 after six overs, as of the time of writing.

Shaheen made an immediate impact after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl in the fourth match of the tri-series. England’s aggressive batting line-up suffered an early setback when Banton, who had been in impressive recent form, chipped a fuller delivery towards cover in the fifth ball of the opening over. Arafat Minhas completed the catch to give Pakistan their first wicket.

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The milestone underlined Afridi’s importance to Pakistan’s bowling attack. The left-arm pacer continued to trouble England’s top order, dismissing Root in his second over before the visitors lost captain Harry Brook to a run-out in the fifth over.



Shaheen Afridi Takes His 150th ODI Wicket Against England

Afridi’s milestone wicket came at 0.5 overs when he bowled a fuller delivery around off stump to Banton. The England batter appeared to be early into his drive and chipped the ball towards cover, where Minhas took a straightforward catch.

Banton departed for four off five balls, including one boundary, giving Afridi his first wicket of the match and his 150th in ODI cricket. Afridi then struck again in the third over, removing Root for five off seven balls after the batter edged a delivery to Saim Ayub.

At the end of six overs, Afridi had figures of 2/10 from three overs, including 15 dot balls. He conceded one wide and maintained an economy rate of 3.30, putting Pakistan in a strong position during the opening powerplay.



Shaheen Afridi Joins Elite ODI Bowling Company

Afridi’s achievement places him among Pakistan’s leading fast-bowling options in international cricket. The left-arm pacer has developed a reputation for taking early wickets, particularly with the new ball, using his pace and ability to generate movement.

Among full-member nations, the supplied statistics list Mohammed Shami with 206 ODI wickets in 108 matches, followed by Shaheen Afridi with 151 wickets in 80 matches. Haris Rauf has 111 wickets in 62 matches, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has 237 wickets in 126 matches and Australia’s Mitchell Starc has 247 wickets in 132 matches.

England Three Down In Lahore

England were 30/3 after six overs at the time of writing, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 18 off 15 balls and Jordan Cox on zero off three deliveries. Afridi had removed Banton and Root, while Brook was run out for one off seven balls following a direct involvement from Razaullah and wicketkeeper Saad Baig.

The visitors will need a recovery from their remaining batters, including Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson, to build a competitive total. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to maintain the pressure through the middle overs after Afridi’s early double strike.

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WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG
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WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG

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WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG
WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG
WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG
WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG
WATCH VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi Hits 150 ODI Wickets With First-Over Strike Against England | PAK vs ENG

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