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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK

WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK

Shashank Singh Batting Highlights, IND vs PAK: Shashank Singh unleashed a six-hitting masterclass against Pakistan, smashing 40 runs off just 11 balls in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. His explosive cameo featured five sixes and two boundaries, but India’s big-hitting effort was not enough as Pakistan chased down the target in a thrilling Group C encounter.

WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-30 13:49 IST

Shashank Singh Batting Highlights, IND vs PAK: Shashank Singh produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting against Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, smashing 40 runs off just 11 deliveries in a sensational Group C encounter. The Indian batter hammered five sixes and two boundaries, taking the attack to Pakistan’s bowlers at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Shashank walked in with India looking to make the most of their six-over innings after Pakistan opted to bowl at the toss. He wasted little time settling in, launching an aggressive assault that kept the opposition under pressure. His strike rate of 363.64 reflected the sheer impact of his explosive cameo.

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The right-hander targeted Pakistan’s bowlers from the outset. He struck Muhammad Shahzad for two sixes and a four before taking on Irfan Khan, smashing three sixes and another boundary in a blistering passage of play. Shashank’s innings eventually ended in the final over when Ahmed Daniyal bowled him for 40, but the damage had already been done.



Shashank Singh’s Explosive 40-Run Knock Against Pakistan

Shashank’s innings was packed with towering hits and attacking strokes. He began his boundary spree against Muhammad Shahzad, collecting a four before clearing the ropes twice. The Indian batter then continued his assault against Irfan Khan, hitting three sixes and a four to race to 40 from just 11 balls.

His knock included five sixes, two fours and a strike rate of 363.64. Despite losing his wicket to Ahmed Daniyal in the final over, Shashank gave India a major late boost as they finished their innings at 88/5 in six overs.

Pakistan Beat India 

Pakistan chased down India’s target with 91/2 in just 3.5 overs, winning the Group C contest by four wickets. Abbas Afridi was the standout performer, smashing an unbeaten 35 off just eight deliveries to earn the Player of the Match award.

India’s 88/5, powered by Shashank’s extraordinary cameo, proved insufficient as Pakistan completed a rapid chase. The result gave Pakistan a four-wicket victory in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 encounter at Mission Road Ground.

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WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK
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WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK

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WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK
WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK
WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK
WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK
WATCH VIDEO: Shashank Singh Goes Berserk With 40 Off 11 Balls Against Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | IND vs PAK

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