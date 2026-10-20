WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer-Led Team India Lands in New Zealand as Men in Blue Prepare for IND vs NZ T20I Series

Team India arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday (Oct 20) ahead of their upcoming multi-format tour, which begins with a five-match T20I series against the hosts. Led by Shreyas Iyer in the shortest format, India will play 12 international matches across six weeks, including five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The tour will also serve as an important opportunity for India to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup and strengthen their bid to reach the World Test Championship final.

WATCH VIDEO: Team India Arrives in New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket shared pictures of the Indian team’s arrival in Christchurch on Tuesday (Oct 20), as the visitors began preparations for the opening T20I. The photographs featured head coach Gautam Gambhir, fast bowling coach Morne Morkel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Naman Dhir and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with members of the support staff.

The Indian team will begin its campaign at Hagley Oval on Thursday (Oct 22), with Iyer leading the T20I side. The five-match series will be followed by five ODIs and two Test matches, making it one of the most extensive bilateral tours in New Zealand cricket history.

India Squad for New Zealand T20I Series

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma Batters and All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Spinners: Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav Fast Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The squad combines experienced international players with younger prospects, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. India will look to find the right combinations during the five-match series while managing workloads ahead of the subsequent formats.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series: Full Schedule

1st T20I: Thursday (Oct 22) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — 12:30 PM IST

Thursday (Oct 22) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — 12:30 PM IST 2nd T20I: Saturday (Oct 24) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — 12:30 PM IST

Saturday (Oct 24) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — 12:30 PM IST 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 27) at HNRY Stadium, Wellington — 12:30 PM IST

Tuesday (Oct 27) at HNRY Stadium, Wellington — 12:30 PM IST 4th T20I: Friday (Oct 30) at Eden Park, Auckland — 12:30 PM IST

Friday (Oct 30) at Eden Park, Auckland — 12:30 PM IST 5th T20I: Sunday (Nov 1) at Seddon Park, Hamilton — 12:30 PM IST