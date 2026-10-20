WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer-Led Team India Lands in New Zealand as Men in Blue Prepare for IND vs NZ T20I Series

Team India arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday (Oct 20) ahead of their upcoming multi-format tour, which begins with a five-match T20I series against the hosts. Led by Shreyas Iyer in the shortest format, India will play 12 international matches across six weeks, including five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The tour will also serve as an important opportunity for India to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup and strengthen their bid to reach the World Test Championship final.
Touchdown Christchurch 🛬 #TeamIndia have arrived for the upcoming #NZvIND T20I series 🙌 https://t.co/mIw5LhEqId
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Team India Arrives in New Zealand
New Zealand Cricket shared pictures of the Indian team’s arrival in Christchurch on Tuesday (Oct 20), as the visitors began preparations for the opening T20I. The photographs featured head coach Gautam Gambhir, fast bowling coach Morne Morkel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Naman Dhir and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with members of the support staff.
The Indian team will begin its campaign at Hagley Oval on Thursday (Oct 22), with Iyer leading the T20I side. The five-match series will be followed by five ODIs and two Test matches, making it one of the most extensive bilateral tours in New Zealand cricket history.
India Squad for New Zealand T20I Series
- Captain: Shreyas Iyer
- Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma
- Batters and All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
- Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan
- Spinners: Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav
- Fast Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The squad combines experienced international players with younger prospects, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. India will look to find the right combinations during the five-match series while managing workloads ahead of the subsequent formats.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series: Full Schedule
- 1st T20I: Thursday (Oct 22) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — 12:30 PM IST
- 2nd T20I: Saturday (Oct 24) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — 12:30 PM IST
- 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 27) at HNRY Stadium, Wellington — 12:30 PM IST
- 4th T20I: Friday (Oct 30) at Eden Park, Auckland — 12:30 PM IST
- 5th T20I: Sunday (Nov 1) at Seddon Park, Hamilton — 12:30 PM IST
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.