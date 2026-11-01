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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Shreyas Iyer Half-Century vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer delivered a blistering knock in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, smashing a half-century in just 22 balls at Seddon Park. The India captain struck three fours and four sixes before falling for 50 off 23 deliveries, sharing a crucial partnership with Ishan Kishan.

WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 13:55 IST

Shreyas Iyer Half-Century vs New Zealand: India captain Shreyas Iyer produced a sensational batting display in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, completing a blistering half-century in just 22 balls at Seddon Park in Hamilton. He struck three fours and four sixes before being dismissed on the next delivery, finishing with 50 off 23 balls to give India a much-needed boost after an early collapse.

Iyer brought up his fifty in the 12th over with a boundary off Nathan Smith, flicking a high full toss towards deep backward square-leg. He celebrated with the Manuka Honey gesture, a tradition associated with New Zealand. His aggressive innings featured powerful hitting against both pace and spin, helping India recover after losing their opening batters cheaply. All scores and batting figures mentioned below are as recorded at the time of writing.

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Shreyas Iyer Brings Up 22-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Iyer began his attacking innings with a six off Nathan Smith, flicking a delivery down the leg side over deep backward square-leg. He followed it with a stylish cover drive for four against the same bowler, showcasing his timing and balance.

The India captain then took on New Zealand’s spin attack. Against Michael Bracewell, he smashed two sixes in the same over, including a powerful hit over long-on that travelled into the crowd. He also found the boundary with a well-timed flick through deep mid-wicket.

Iyer continued his assault with another six over deep mid-wicket before bringing up his half-century with a boundary off Nathan Smith in the 11.2 over. He reached the milestone in just 22 deliveries, having struck three fours and four sixes.

However, his stay ended on the very next ball. Nathan Smith bowled a skiddy short delivery, which Iyer attempted to pull but only managed a top edge. Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert completed the catch, sending the India captain back for 50 off 23 balls.



Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Power India After Early Wickets

Iyer’s innings came after India lost both openers cheaply. Adam Milne dismissed Abhishek Sharma for one and Sanju Samson for four, leaving India at 19/2 in the fourth over.

Iyer joined Ishan Kishan in the middle, and the pair turned the innings around with an explosive 93-run partnership off 43 balls for the third wicket. Kishan contributed 61 off 32 deliveries, hitting five fours and five sixes before falling to Blair Tickner in the 11th over.

Iyer was dismissed shortly afterwards, caught by wicketkeeper Tim Seifert off Nathan Smith. At the time of writing, India were 129/4 after 13 overs, with Tilak Varma batting on five and Naman Dhir on three.



Shreyas Iyer Registers First Fifty Series

Iyer’s half-century was his first in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Before the fifth match, he had scored 76 runs in the first four T20Is.

His 50 off 23 balls took his series tally to 126 runs from five innings. The India captain’s aggressive knock helped India recover from the early dismissals and build momentum at Seddon Park.

With the innings still in progress, India were looking to add more runs through Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir after the dismissals of both set batters.

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WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

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