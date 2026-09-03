Watch Video: Shubman Gill Arrives in ₹4 Crore Blue Mercedes, Guess Which Car Shreyas Iyer Arrived in for BCCI Review Meet

Shubman Gill arrived at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday for the board’s review meeting, but his stylish arrival quickly grabbed attention. The India Test and ODI captain was spotted in a striking blue Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63, reportedly valued at around ₹4 crore, while Shreyas Iyer arrived in a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (G-Wagon).

Watch Video of Shubman Gill Arrival

Videos of the players arriving at the BCCI headquarters quickly attracted attention, with Gill’s blue Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 and Iyer’s Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG standing out. Their arrivals came ahead of a crucial meeting involving several senior figures in Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill Arrives in Blue Mercedes

Gill’s flashy blue Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 was the centre of attention as he arrived at the BCCI headquarters. The luxury performance car is reportedly worth around ₹4 crore and is among the most eye-catching vehicles associated with the India captain.

Guess Which Car Shreyas Iyer Arrived In?

Shreyas Iyer also made a stylish arrival at the BCCI headquarters, turning up in a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, popularly known as the G-Wagon. Iyer was among the senior Indian cricket figures present for the important review meeting.

Who Attended BCCI Review Meeting?

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman were among the prominent figures seen arriving at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The meeting was held to discuss the roadmap for Indian cricket amid a difficult period in white-ball cricket.

Why Was BCCI Review Meeting Held?

The review meeting took place against the backdrop of India’s recent struggles in white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue suffered a 2-0 T20I series whitewash against Ireland before losing the five-match T20I series in England 4-0. India also lost the ODI series in England 2-1 under Gill’s captaincy.