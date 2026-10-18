WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill Flops On Ranji Trophy Return As Team India Captain Dismissed For 1 Against Chhattisgarh

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Team India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill flopped on his Ranji Trophy return as he turned out for Punjab against Chhattisgarh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The elegant right-handed batter’s stay at the crease lasted only five deliveries before being dismissed.

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Shubman Gill cleaned up by Ajay Mandal

The dismissal occurred in the 27th over of the innings, with Gill facing only his fifth delivery. But left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal produced a beauty from round the wicket to breach the defences of the Team India star, sending him packing cheaply.

Incase y’all forget Ajay mandal is part of DC,can bat and has googly leg break variation as well https://t.co/DW92X2YCrS — Morris (@sinha7605) October 18, 2026

Shubman Gill set to play Test cricket in New Zealand for the first time

While Gill has done a promising job since succeeding Rohit Sharma as Team India’s Test captain, the two-Test series in New Zealand will be a litmus test for him. The youngster is among the many players in the visiting squad who are yet to play Test cricket in New Zealand and will be a tough examination for them, given the quality the Kiwis have at their disposal. Moreover, India haven’t beaten the Black Caps in their backyard in a Test since 2009. Under Virat Kohli, they suffered a 2-0 series defeat six years ago in 2020.

Before the Tests, the Men in Blue will play five T20Is and as many ODIs against the Kiwis.

India’s T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.