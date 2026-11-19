Shubman Gill DRS Controversy Video: India captain Shubman Gill was left frustrated after the visitors lost a review against Glenn Phillips on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. The decision triggered a discussion between Gill and on-field umpire Richard Illingworth, with the Indian skipper appearing unconvinced by the third umpire’s verdict.

The incident unfolded during the 31st over of New Zealand’s innings when Jasprit Bumrah produced a delivery that came back towards Phillips. The ball went past the batter’s bat, prompting a loud appeal for leg-before-wicket (LBW) from the Indian players. However, the on-field umpire turned down the appeal.

Gill consulted Bumrah before deciding to challenge the decision. The pacer appeared concerned about the height of the delivery, telling his captain, “height hai”. Gill, meanwhile, believed there was no contact between the bat and ball and responded, “bat nahi hai”.

The skipper isn’t pleased! 😤 A tense moment in the middle as Shubman Gill makes his case to the umpire! 👀 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Jlh2oa40fc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026







Shubman Gill’s Reaction After India Lose DRS Against Glenn Phillips

The review produced a dramatic moment as the Snickometer displayed a noticeable spike when the ball passed the bat. However, the available front-on angle did not offer a conclusive picture of an inside edge.

Third umpire Paul Reiffel examined the footage, including a slow-motion replay, before deciding that there appeared to be a slight deflection. He consequently upheld the original not-out decision given by Illingworth.

Gill was visibly dissatisfied with the outcome and continued discussing the call with the on-field umpire. The India captain appeared to argue that there was a gap between the bat and the ball and that Phillips had been struck on the back pad first. Illingworth explained the decision, but Gill walked away shaking his head.

The ball also appeared to be travelling above the stumps, meaning the LBW appeal was unlikely to succeed even if there had been no bat involvement. India therefore lost a review without getting Phillips dismissed.

India Pick Four Fast Bowlers For 1st Test

Earlier, Gill won the toss and elected to bowl. India left out Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, opting for four specialist pace options in Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. Washington Sundar was selected as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI after recovering from injury, while Dhruv Jurel was picked as the other wicketkeeper-batter.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.