Shubman Gill 98 Runs Highlights: Shubman Gill produced a magnificent batting display against New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian captain scored a classy 98 off 146 deliveries, striking nine fours and two sixes to help India build a commanding first-innings lead. Gill showcased excellent composure, elegant strokeplay and attacking intent throughout his innings.

Gill’s knock came at a crucial stage after India had already received a solid start from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The right-hander stitched together important partnerships with Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal before joining forces with Rishabh Pant to accelerate India’s scoring rate. His innings ended just two runs short of a well-deserved century, but his contribution put India in a commanding position.

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Shubman Gill Takes Charge With A Commanding 98 Against New Zealand

Gill began building momentum with some delightful shots against the New Zealand pace attack. He particularly enjoyed facing Jacob Duffy, using his pull shot effectively to punish deliveries directed towards his body. The Indian skipper also found boundaries through the off-side with crisp cuts and well-timed drives.

One of the standout moments came when Gill brought up his half-century with a powerful pull shot off Duffy in the 101st over. The maximum also helped India move into the lead after New Zealand had posted 368 in their first innings.

A six to bring up fifty, and India into the lead. 👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/4IgQqpfjbF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







The Indian captain continued to dominate after reaching the landmark. He took on Glenn Phillips with his footwork, stepping down the track to dispatch a flighted delivery over mid-off for a six. He also produced an inventive boundary against Phillips, using his wrists to guide the ball towards fine leg.

𝘎𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘢𝘮𝘭𝘢, just getting started. ✨ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/sBrvbwGEC0 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Gill’s running between the wickets was another feature of his innings. He repeatedly looked for quick singles and converted opportunities into twos and threes, keeping the scoreboard moving. His partnership with KL Rahul was particularly important, while his 100-run stand with Pant added further momentum to India’s innings.

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India Build Substantial First-Innings Lead Against New Zealand

Gill’s 98-run contribution helped India reach 486/4 at stumps on Day 3, giving the visitors a first-innings lead of 118 runs. Rahul top-scored with 136, while Jaiswal and Padikkal contributed 85 and 80 respectively. Pant remained unbeaten on 55 off 62 deliveries at the close of play.

India had taken control of the contest after New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368, with Gill’s impressive knock playing a major role in establishing the visitors’ advantage.