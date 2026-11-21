Shubman Gill Dismissal Video: Shubman Gill suffered a heartbreaking end to his magnificent innings against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. The Indian captain was dismissed for 98, just two runs short of a well-deserved century, in the final session of Day 3. Jacob Duffy produced a crucial delivery to breach Gill’s defence and send him back to the pavilion, leaving the Indian skipper visibly disappointed.

Gill’s dismissal came at a crucial moment, with India firmly in control of the contest. The right-hander had faced 146 deliveries, hitting nine fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 67.12. His departure ended a 100-run partnership with Rishabh Pant and brought an unfortunate conclusion to an outstanding batting effort.

💔💔💔 Shubman Gill walks back just short of a well-deserved hundred. 😔 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/qzO7Nql2WB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Jacob Duffy Cleans Up Shubman Gill At 98

The dismissal came in the 124th over of India’s first innings. Jacob Duffy bowled a delivery that pitched on a good length and nipped back sharply towards Gill. The Indian captain came forward to defend but pushed his bat slightly away from his front pad, leaving a gap for the ball to sneak through.

The delivery struck Gill’s pad before ricocheting onto the off stump. Duffy immediately celebrated the breakthrough, while Gill walked back visibly gutted at missing out on his century. The Indian team members acknowledged his effort with pats on the back, while Pant also appeared to share the disappointment of his captain.

Interestingly, Duffy had endured a difficult outing with the ball, conceding 180 runs in 29 overs before claiming Gill’s wicket.

Shubman Gill Misses Out On Century As India Take 118-Run Lead

Gill’s 98 was his fourth dismissal in the 90s in Test cricket. He also became the latest Indian captain to fall short of a century in the nervous 90s, joining an illustrious list that includes MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

India reached 486/4 at stumps on Day 3, taking a substantial 118-run lead over New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. KL Rahul had earlier scored 136, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85 and Devdutt Padikkal made 80.

Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55, with Anshul Kamboj yet to open his account as India ended the day in a commanding position.