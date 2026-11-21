Shubman Gill DRS Controversy: India captain Shubman Gill found himself at the centre of a major on-field controversy during the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. A prolonged DRS review overturned an LBW decision against him, leaving the New Zealand players visibly unhappy with the third umpire’s verdict. The incident triggered a discussion between the players and officials.

The incident took place during India’s first innings when Gill was building an important partnership and moving closer to his century. The Indian skipper was initially given out by the on-field umpire following a loud appeal from New Zealand, but he opted for a review after consulting Rishabh Pant.

OUT OR NOT OUT? 👀 Time to put on the umpire’s hat! What’s your verdict? 🫵 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/9nfUM1vraT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Shubman Gill’s DRS Review Triggers On-Field Drama

Nathan Smith produced an inswinging delivery that struck Gill on the pads, prompting an immediate appeal from the New Zealand players. The on-field umpire raised his finger, leaving the Indian captain with a decision to make.

Gill discussed the situation with Pant before signalling for a review. The third umpire subsequently examined multiple replays to determine whether the ball had made contact with the bat before hitting the pads.

The review process took several minutes, with the possibility of a faint edge becoming the central point of discussion. Eventually, the third umpire ruled in Gill’s favour, overturning the original decision and allowing the Indian batter to continue his innings.

New Zealand’s players were far from convinced by the verdict. Several of them expressed their displeasure, while captain Tom Latham and his teammates sought an explanation from the on-field umpire. The officials subsequently clarified the decision, bringing the brief confrontation to an end.

Shubman Gill Explains Delay In Taking DRS

The incident also led to a conversation between Gill and New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. The latter appeared curious about why the Indian batter had taken some time before deciding to review the decision.

Gill explained that he was uncertain whether the ball had touched his bat or pad first. He therefore consulted Pant, who was at the non-striker’s end, before making the final call.

Interestingly, the incident brought back memories of another controversial DRS decision involving Glenn Phillips earlier in the Test. India had questioned the third umpire’s verdict in that instance, with Gill himself expressing his disagreement with the on-field officials.

The latest episode added another talking point to an already eventful India-New Zealand Test, with the use of technology and the interpretation of close decisions once again attracting attention.