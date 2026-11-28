Sikandar Raza Run Out Miss Video: Sharjah Warriorz captain Sikandar Raza endured an embarrassing moment on the field during his team’s ILT20 2026 clash against Dubai Capitals. The Zimbabwe all-rounder failed to complete a straightforward run-out opportunity against Faf du Plessis, allowing the South African batter to survive despite being well outside his crease.

The incident took place shortly after the powerplay, when Raza was introduced into the attack. A sharp throw from the field gave the bowler an opportunity to catch du Plessis short of his ground, but a momentary lapse in concentration allowed the Dubai Capitals batter to escape. Watch the video of the unusual incident below.

Surely gone, surely gone, surely gone… Oh no, Sikandar. 🫣 #DPWorldILT20 #SWvDC #AllInForCricket #WhereTheWorldPlays https://t.co/EoL7nH7NAq — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) November 27, 2026







Sikandar Raza Misses Golden Run Out Opportunity Against Faf du Plessis

The incident unfolded during the third delivery of the seventh over. Max Holden attempted to play a slightly short ball outside the off stump towards the cover region, where a fielder stopped it cleanly and immediately sent the ball towards the bowler’s end.

Du Plessis was caught outside his crease at the non-striker’s end, leaving Raza with a promising opportunity to complete the dismissal. However, the Sharjah skipper failed to gather the throw cleanly and did not react quickly enough to the situation.

The fumble proved costly, as du Plessis managed to get back safely. Holden also made a desperate attempt to complete the run, appearing to hurt his shoulder while diving.

Raza, however, did not have to wait too long to make amends. The Zimbabwean all-rounder eventually dismissed du Plessis later in the innings, with the former South Africa captain departing for 15 runs off 19 deliveries.

Sharjah Warriorz Beat Dubai Capitals By Seven Wickets

Despite the missed run-out opportunity, Raza finished the contest with a significant contribution to Sharjah’s bowling effort. Junaid Siddiqui led the attack with three wickets, while Adam Milne and Richard Gleeson claimed two wickets apiece. Raza also picked up the important wicket of du Plessis as Dubai Capitals were bowled out for 126.

Sharjah’s batters then made light work of the chase. Tim Seifert and Paul Walter scored 40 runs each and put together an 82-run opening partnership in less than seven overs, putting their side firmly in control.

The Warriorz eventually reached the target in just 13 overs, completing a comfortable seven-wicket victory. The result lifted Sharjah to third place in the ILT20 2026 points table, while Dubai Capitals slipped to fifth with two points and a negative net run rate.