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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai

Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai

The Indian women's cricket team returned to the national capital on late Monday (Sep 14) evening, after clinching the Women's Asia Cup title in Dubai. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma were among the players spotted after India's dominant triumph. Watch the video of the Indian team returning after their memorable Asia Cup campaign.

Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women's Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai
Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women's Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 09:53 IST

The Indian women’s cricket team returned to the national capital on late Monday (Sep 14) evening, after clinching the Women’s Asia Cup title in Dubai. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma were among the players spotted after India’s dominant triumph. Watch the video of the Indian team returning after their memorable Asia Cup campaign.

Watch Video: Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph

Smriti, Shafali, Renuka Thakur, Bharti and Nandani were among the Indian players spotted at the IGI Airport as the team returned to the national capital after their Women’s Asia Cup triumph. The players were given a warm welcome following India’s memorable victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

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Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Shine in Final

India’s batting effort was led by openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who put together a record 129-run partnership for the first wicket. Shafali scored 68 off 39 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, while Mandhana smashed 59 off 39 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Shafali finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 236 runs in five matches at an average of 47.20 and a strike rate of 171.01. She registered three fifties and also smashed the fastest women’s Asia Cup fifty after reaching the milestone in just 24 balls.

Mandhana finished the tournament with 213 runs in five matches at an average of 42.60, including a century and a fifty. During the tournament, she surpassed Mithali Raj for most runs in women’s international cricket and also moved past Australian legend Meg Lanning for most international centuries.

Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani Among Top Wicket-Takers

India’s spin twins Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani were among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Deepti claimed 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 4.21, with best figures of 3/0, while Sree Charani finished with 12 wickets at an average of 5.58.

Sree Charani saved her best performance for the final, taking four wickets for 20 runs as India bowled Sri Lanka out for just 111 and completed a comprehensive victory.

India Did Not Receive Women’s Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Team India did not take the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Sri Lanka in the title clash in Dubai. Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), presented the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu during the post-match presentation.

After Sri Lanka’s award presentation concluded, the broadcast returned to the post-match studio show, while the Indian team was not present near the stage. Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier given a post-match interview to broadcasters, also did not follow Athapaththu for the presentation.

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Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai
Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai
Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai
Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai
Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai

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