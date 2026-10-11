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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI

AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI: Bangladesh batter Sobhana Mostary produced a historic performance against Australia in the second women's ODI in Brisbane, becoming the first woman from Bangladesh to score a century against the Australian side in the format. The 24-year-old smashed a brilliant 118 off 134 deliveries, rescuing Bangladesh from a disastrous start alongside captain Nigar Sultana.

WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 13:59 IST

AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI: Bangladesh batter Sobhana Mostary produced a historic performance against Australia in the second women’s ODI in Brisbane, becoming the first woman from Bangladesh to score a century against the Australian side in the format. The 24-year-old smashed a brilliant 118 off 134 deliveries, rescuing Bangladesh from a disastrous start alongside captain Nigar Sultana.

The pair stitched together a record-breaking 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, the highest stand against Australia in women’s ODI history. Their efforts helped Bangladesh reach 220/6 in 50 overs after being reduced to 8/3 early in the innings. Mostary’s landmark knock will be remembered as one of Bangladesh women’s cricket’s finest batting performances. 

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WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scores Historic Century Against Australia

Mostary displayed remarkable composure and attacking intent after Bangladesh lost three wickets for just eight runs in the eighth over. The right-handed batter took charge of the innings, combining elegant strokeplay with smart shot selection to put the Australian bowlers under pressure.

She brought up her half-century with a well-timed cut shot against leg-spinner Alana King after previously finding the boundary with a stylish drive through the covers. Mostary also struck three impressive boundaries through the offside in Georgia Wareham’s opening over, showcasing her confidence against Australia’s spin attack.

Her innings eventually reached 118 from 134 balls, making her the first Bangladesh women’s cricketer to register an ODI century against Australia. The landmark knock also established a new benchmark for Bangladesh batters in women’s one-day internationals.

Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana Create Women’s ODI History

Mostary found an ideal partner in captain Nigar Sultana, who remained unbeaten on 74 from 114 deliveries. Together, they added 195 runs for the fourth wicket, recording the highest partnership against Australia in women’s ODI cricket.

The stand was also the biggest for any wicket in Bangladesh women’s ODI history, transforming the innings after the team had been left in serious trouble during the opening overs. While Mostary played the more aggressive role, Sultana provided stability and rotated the strike effectively.

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WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI

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