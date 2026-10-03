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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate

WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate

With no Decision Review System (DRS) in Asian Games 2026 Cricket, umpire's highly questionable on-field decisions have been laid bare. It was never more evident than what transpired with Sri Lankan batter Nuwanidu Fernando's wicket during the Bronze Medal bout against Bangladesh on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 06:47 IST

BAN vs SL, Asian Games 2026: With no Decision Review System (DRS) in Asian Games 2026 Cricket, umpire’s highly questionable on-field decisions have been laid bare. It was never more evident than what transpired with Sri Lankan batter Nuwanidu Fernando’s wicket during the Bronze Medal bout against Bangladesh on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

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BAN vs SL, Asian Games 2026: Was Nuwanidu Fernando’s out in the Bronze Medal bout between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

While the chance of winning the gold medal no longer exists for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, clinching bronze will be as much crucial for them. Meanwhile, umpire Nitin Menon’s on-field decision came into question during Fernando’s wicket as he raised the finger despite the ball being nowhere close to the right-hander’s bat, resulting in a caught-behind dismissal. With Al Islam getting his first wicket, Fernando was not happy and expressed his frustration while walking back to the dugout.







Asian Games 2026: Which two teams will compete for gold?

Later in the day, India and Pakistan will compete for gold at the same venue. The Men in Blue delivered a dominant performance against Sri Lanka on all fronts in the semi-final. While the batting performance wasn’t convincing, Ishan Kishan’s innings of 80 off 46 deliveries on a tough surface propelled their side to a competitive total of 170. The bowling unit then responded to skittle an inexperienced Sri Lankan batting unit for 45, winning by 124 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a scare against Bangladesh as their wayward bowling allowed the Bangla Tigers to score 112 in a 13-over contest. But the pyrotechnics at the death from Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz eventually sealed the game comfortably for the Men in Green. But Sahibzada Farhan and co. are likely to face a more formidable challenge from India, who will start the contest as favourites.

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WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Bangladesh National Cricket TeamNuwanidu FernandoSri Lanka National Cricket Team

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WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate

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WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate

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WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate
WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate
WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate
WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate
WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lankan Batter Furious At Umpire After Being Given Out As Lack Of DRS In Asian Games 2026 Sparks Debate

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