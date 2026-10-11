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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test

WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test

Australia's seasoned Test cricketer Steve Smith plucked his third catch on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Durban. The 37-year-old's third catch on Day 3 was the best of the lot as the tourists got the crucial breakthrough of Proteas keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne at a vital juncture.

WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 18:30 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia’s seasoned Test cricketer Steve Smith plucked his third catch on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Durban. The 37-year-old’s third catch on Day 3 was the best of the lot as the tourists got the crucial breakthrough of Proteas keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne at a vital juncture.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Steve Smith cuts off another South African batter’s reverse sweep to take a blinder

The dismissal came in the 54th over of the innings sent down by Nathan Lyon. With Verreynne attempting a reverse sweep, the New South Welshman anticipated it early and moved to the direction quickly to take it nonchalantly with just one hand. Smith intervened similarly when Proteas captain Temba Bavuma went for the reverse sweep and cut that down by taking the catch brilliantly. The third catch was the one he plucked off David Bedingham’s bat, denying the right-handed batter a half-century.

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With 223 catches in Test cricket, the Aussie legend is three clear of Joe Root in that aspect in the longest format.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia eye big lead after South Africa’s batting collapse

Meanwhile, the tourists are eyeing a big lead as South Africa have headed to 238/8 at tea on Day 3. The Proteas started the day at 27/1, with Aiden Markram and Bedingham at the crease. The hosts had took complete control in the first half hour of the contest, getting timely boundaries. Bedingham notably struck Mitchell Starc for three consecutive boundaries in an over but the left-arm speedster bounced back to dismiss Markram for 37.

At lunch, South Africa were 115/4 but Pat Cummins dismissed the set batters Wiaan Mulder (30) and Tristan Stubbs (32) to swing the momentum decisively towards Australia. The Baggy Greens amassed a score of 390, heavily backed up by Matt Renshaw’s marathon knock of 190. Renshaw rescued the tourists from the shambles of 124/6 as tailenders Nathan Lyon (27) and Pat Cummins (43) also chipped in with the bat. Renshaw notably shared partnerships of 86 and 134 with Cummins and Lyon, respectively as the Proteas struggled to dominate on Day 2 of the Test.

With the surface in Durban showcasing signs of variable bounce, Australia will aim to amass a lead of at least 100.

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WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test
Tags: Australia national cricket teamKyle Verreynnesa vs aussouth africa national cricket teamsteve smith

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WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test

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WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test

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