WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Takes Blinder To Deny David Bedingham Half-Century In SA vs AUS 1st Test, Goes Past Joe Root For Most Catches

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia’s champion batter Steve Smith has gone past Joe Root for most catches in the longest format as he took a screamer on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. The 37-year-old moved quickly to get the better of David Bedingham as the tourists got a crucial breakthrough to gain further ascendancy in the contest.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Steve Smith’s blinder forces David Bedingham to walk back one short of a half-century

The dismissal arrived in the 31st over of the innings as Pat Cummins brought himself on. With Bedingham on 49, the extra bounce from Cummins forced the right-hander to take a waft at it but could only get an edge. While Matt Renshaw was at first slip, Smith moved himself to his left and took a tumbling catch as Bedingham walked back on 49. It was also Cummins’ first wicket of the innings and the catch took Smith’s tally to 221 in Tests, one ahead of his English rival Root.

A Beautiful Catch From Steve Smith Captain Pat Cummins Gets His 1st 😮‍💨🔥 https://t.co/8b926hxEj2 — Cricket Dani (@CricketDani56) October 11, 2026

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia pick three wickets in the morning session to put South Africa in trouble

Meanwhile, the Proteas started the day at 27/1, with Aiden Markram and Bedingham at the crease. The hosts had took complete control in the first half hour of the contest, getting timely boundaries. Bedingham notably struck Starc for three consecutive boundaries in an over but the left-arm speedster bounced back to dismiss Markram for 37. Smith had also caught a chance off Temba Bavuma’s bat at slip, moving smartly after identifying that the South African captain was going to play the reverse sweep. The veteran made only 3 off 27 deliveries before walking back as Nathan Lyon got the breakthrough. The first to go was Ryan Rickelton, who perished late on Day 2 after a waft outside off-stump that resulted in Beau Webster taking a catch. At lunch, South Africa still trail by 275 runs.

Australia amassed a score of 390, heavily backed up by Matt Renshaw’s marathon knock of 190. Renshaw rescued the tourists from the shambles of 124/6 as tailenders Nathan Lyon (27) and Pat Cummins (43) also chipped in with the bat.