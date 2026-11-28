Sunil Gavaskar Angry Video: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration over India’s poor fielding during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The legendary batter was visibly unhappy after the Indian fielders failed to capitalise on a catching opportunity during New Zealand’s first innings, with his animated reaction now attracting attention. Gavaskar had repeatedly pointed out India’s fielding errors during the contest, particularly the missed chances that allowed the hosts to strengthen their position.

India endured a difficult second day as New Zealand reached 356 in their first innings before reducing the visitors to 116/6 at stumps. Akash Deep claimed five wickets for India, but the pacer’s efforts were not fully supported by the fielders, who missed important opportunities to break New Zealand’s lower-order resistance.

The passion is still as fierce as ever! 💙 Sunny G can’t help but react as the catch falls just short at slip. He’s been asking for that fielder to come a yard closer since yesterday evening! 😬 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026







Sunil Gavaskar’s Angry Reaction To India’s Fielding Blunder

The incident that caught Gavaskar’s attention occurred when Akash Deep produced a delivery that resulted in a catching opportunity for KL Rahul. However, the ball fell short of the Indian fielder, denying the visitors a crucial breakthrough.

Gavaskar appeared particularly frustrated with the positioning of India’s fielders. During commentary, the former India opener had highlighted how standing a few steps closer could have improved their chances of completing catches in such situations.

His reaction reflected India’s growing fielding concerns, as the team failed to convert several opportunities during New Zealand’s innings. The missed chances allowed the home side to extend its total and put India under pressure.

The video of Gavaskar’s animated response has since drawn attention among cricket fans, particularly because the incident came during a phase when India needed to build pressure on New Zealand’s batters.

Akash Deep Claims Five Wickets But India Miss Several Chances

India had an opportunity to restrict New Zealand to a much lower total after resuming Day 2 with the hosts at 246/5. Anshul Kamboj provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Glenn Phillips for 36, but Tom Blundell ensured that New Zealand continued to add valuable runs.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 89 off 211 deliveries, forming important partnerships with Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry. Akash Deep eventually finished with figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs, while Gurnoor Brar and Kamboj picked up two wickets apiece.

New Zealand were bowled out for 356, adding 110 runs to their overnight score. India’s missed catching opportunities proved costly as the hosts managed to build a competitive first-innings total.

India Struggle With The Bat After New Zealand’s 356

India’s batting performance further compounded their problems on Day 2. Matt Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over before Kyle Jamieson removed Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill.

Jacob Duffy then claimed the wickets of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, leaving India struggling at 104/5. Pant scored 23, while Rahul contributed 25 from 80 deliveries.

Nathan Smith dismissed Washington Sundar for 10 with the final delivery of the day, leaving India at 116/6 after 46 overs. Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on seven.

India trailed New Zealand by 240 runs at stumps, with four wickets remaining in their first innings. The visitors now face a difficult task on Day 3 as they look to avoid conceding a substantial first-innings lead.