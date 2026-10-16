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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

Suryakumar Yadav Dubai Property: India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly purchased a luxury home in Dubai. In an Instagram video featuring wife Devisha Shetty, the Mumbai Indians star discussed the residence, its wellness facilities and what attracts him to the city, including its lifestyle, comfort and sense of security.

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 15:07 IST

Suryakumar Yadav Dubai Property: India’s 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he has purchased a luxury property in Dubai. The Mumbai Indians batter shared a glimpse of the investment in a video featuring his wife, Devisha Shetty, offering fans a peek into his life away from cricket.

Suryakumar also spoke about his experiences in Dubai and explained what attracts him to the city’s lifestyle, residential comforts and wellness facilities. The cricketer highlighted the property’s interiors, quality and health-focused amenities, revealing the features that caught his attention while choosing the residence.

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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Shows Off Dubai Property



Suryakumar announced the purchase through an Instagram video in which he discussed his long association with Dubai. He recalled visiting the city for the first time in 2014 for the Indian Premier League and returning several times over the years.

The Indian cricketer spoke positively about the city’s lifestyle, comfort and sense of security. While acknowledging that he also feels safe in Mumbai, where he lives, Suryakumar said Dubai offers a relaxed atmosphere that makes his visits enjoyable.

Shah Rukh Khan Connection Behind Suryakumar’s Property Choice

The property featured in the video is Shahrukhz by Danube, a residential development associated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Suryakumar said the actor’s association with the project immediately caught his attention.

However, the cricketer also highlighted the importance of the property’s interiors, construction quality and facilities. He particularly appreciated the focus on wellness and longevity, which he described as an important consideration when choosing a home.

Wellness Facilities Catch India Star’s Attention

The residential development promotes a range of wellness-focused facilities, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red-light therapy and cryotherapy. These amenities appeared to be among the features that attracted Suryakumar’s interest.

He also spoke about a technology showcased in the video that claimed to provide information about different health indicators without conventional blood testing. Such claims should be understood as promotional representations and not as a substitute for medically validated testing.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Property Investments

The Dubai purchase comes amid reports of the cricketer and his wife making property investments in India. A Moneycontrol report previously stated that Devisha Shetty purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Chembur neighbourhood for approximately ₹7.18 crore.

The couple’s reported real-estate activity has drawn attention beyond cricket, adding another dimension to the Indian star’s life away from the pitch.

Suryakumar remains closely associated with India’s T20 cricket success, having captained the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. His latest property announcement offers fans a glimpse into his lifestyle beyond the game, with the Dubai residence and its wellness amenities taking centre stage in the video.

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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most
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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

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