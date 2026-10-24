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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted trying his hand at baseball during an event in Mumbai on Saturday (Oct 24). The star batter wore a New York Yankees shirt as he joined Major League Baseball (MLB) in its efforts to promote the sport in India. The appearance comes months after Suryakumar led India to victory in the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in March. He has also been named an MLB Ambassador as part of the organisation's efforts to connect with Indian sports fans and introduce them to baseball.

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 21:49 IST

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted trying his hand at baseball during an event in Mumbai on Saturday (Oct 24). The star batter wore a New York Yankees shirt as he joined Major League Baseball (MLB) in its efforts to promote the sport in India. The appearance comes months after Suryakumar led India to victory in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in March. He has also been named an MLB Ambassador as part of the organisation’s efforts to connect with Indian sports fans and introduce them to baseball.

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav was seen playing baseball at the MLBx Mumbai event, offering fans a glimpse of his skills with a bat from a different sport. The Indian cricketer sported the colours of the New York Yankees, one of the most recognisable teams in Major League Baseball, as he participated in the event.

Suryakumar Yadav Named MLB Ambassador

Earlier on Wednesday, MLB announced a partnership with Suryakumar, popularly known as SKY, appointing him as an ambassador to help expand baseball’s reach in India. The collaboration will involve fan engagement activities, original content and events aimed at introducing more Indian audiences to the sport.

Speaking about the partnership, Suryakumar highlighted how sport can connect people from different backgrounds. He expressed excitement about working with MLB, learning more about baseball and helping Indian fans experience the game’s energy, culture and excitement.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Success

Although Suryakumar may be relatively inexperienced with a baseball bat, he has established himself as a formidable batter in cricket. He was part of India’s title-winning squad at the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 before captaining the national side to another triumph at the 2026 edition in March.

SKY To Participate In MLB Initiatives In India And The US

As part of the collaboration, Suryakumar is expected to participate in several MLB initiatives in India and the United States, including MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia. He will also feature in original content and fan engagement programmes designed to introduce baseball to new audiences, particularly in India.

Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB’s senior vice president of global operations and events, said the partnership would help the organisation connect with India’s sports-loving audience. He also highlighted Suryakumar’s popularity and ability to engage with fans across the country as key factors in the collaboration.

The partnership marks another step in MLB’s efforts to grow its presence in India, with Suryakumar expected to play a role in bringing cricket fans closer to baseball through events, content and interactive experiences.

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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026
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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

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WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

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