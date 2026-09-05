WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Doing Stylish Dance Moves During Dahi Handi Event In Maharashtra

Discarded Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen doing some stylish dance moves during a Dahi Handi function organised in Thane, Maharashtra on account of the festival of Janmashtami. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen wearing a traditional attire and danced in full flow amid the festivities.

When did Suryakumar Yadav last play competitive cricket?

The Mumbai-born cricketer last played competitive cricket during the T20 Mumbai League earlier this year that was contested, a few days after the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran cricketer performed decently in the tournament, aggregating 163 runs in five innings at 40.75 alongside a healthy strike rate of 175.27. However, the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East had a forgettable season, managing only one win out of five to finish seventh in the eight-team tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav Enjoying Dahi handi Tournament in Mumbai 😍 pic.twitter.com/7yGjl8tXZF — Sam (@cricsam02) September 5, 2026







Will Suryakumar Yadav play for Team India again?

The 35-year-old was shockingly dropped from the T20I squad despite ushering the Men in Blue to World Cup glory earlier this year at home. Due to Suryakumar’s individual performances and a lean IPL 2026 to follow, the Mumbai Indians star was axed from the squad, with Shreyas Iyer replacing him as captain. Breaking his silence on the snub, Suryakumar recently spoke on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel and stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“I smiled after spotting that my name isn’t there. Whenever I have been in pressure situations or when things aren’t going in my favour, I’ve always smiled, relaxed. I have looked back at the moments and been grateful. I didn’t think this would happen in 2026. I was under the impression that I am preparing to take this team forward for another two years – Olympics, another T20 World Cup and then another challenge going forward. The guy they’ve picked, I have played a lot of cricket with him. I know he’s a good player, good human being, good captain also. So, I didn’t resent the decision but was disappointed because we didn’t lose a series for two years, won Asia Cup, T20 World Cup – you want the same thing to go forward. When everything is going well, then why the change?”

His next competitive game is likely to be during IPL 2027 only.