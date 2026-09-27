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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag poked fun at an unknown Indian cricketer after Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal explosively claimed that some of them message her directly via the social media platform of Instagram.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 11:14 IST

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag poked fun at an unknown Indian cricketer after Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal explosively claimed that some of them message her directly via the social media platform of Instagram. With Sehwag checking Gurpal’s phone to see who messaged her, the 47-year-old expressed genuine surprise at the same, taking a dig at how runs are not coming for the cricketer due to these.

Which Indian cricketer messaged Sara Gurpal?

With the former Bigg Boss contestant and model making an appearance at the reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 hosted by Sehwag, she claimed several cricketers message her. The 104-Test veteran became suspicious at the allegations and decided to check her phone. As a result, his reaction suggested surprise as he seemed to have found plenty of famous faces. Sehwag mentioned a left-handed batter, right-handed batter and a wicketkeeper without mentioning a name.

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Team India enter a crucial phase

On the cricketing side of things, the Men in Blue are entering a crucial phase as they begin their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. They will kickstart by squaring off in a three-game ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27, Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue have 11 more ODIs lined up after the series against the West Indies as they face New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. They will notably face the Black Caps in five ODIs in October during their all-format tour.

At the same time, the quest to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2027 at the Kia Oval in London will also be there. India, captained by Shubman Gill, face a stiff task to get there. They must secure a 2-0 series win over the Kiwis to keep themselves in the reckoning.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs
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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tabhi Run Nahin Ban Rahe’ — Virender Sehwag Reacts After Actress Sara Gurpal Says Team India Cricketers Slide Into Her DMs

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