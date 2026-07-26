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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral

WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the centre of fresh social media speculation after he was spotted having dinner with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. A viral video of the duo leaving a restaurant together has sparked dating rumours, with fans flooding social media with reactions and theories. However, neither Jaiswal nor Mrunal has commented on the speculation, and there has been no official confirmation regarding their relationship.

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Mrinal Thakur? Viral Video Has Netizens Guessing
Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Mrinal Thakur? Viral Video Has Netizens Guessing

Published By: News X Sportsdesk
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-26 21:12 IST

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Mrunal Thakur? Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the centre of fresh social media speculation after he was spotted having dinner with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. A viral video of the duo leaving a restaurant together has sparked dating rumours, with fans flooding social media with reactions and theories. However, neither Jaiswal nor Mrunal has commented on the speculation, and there has been no official confirmation regarding their relationship.

The video quickly went viral across X and Instagram, with several users wondering whether the two celebrities are dating. While some fans viewed it as a casual dinner between friends, others believed the public appearance could hint at something more. At present, there is no evidence confirming the rumours, making all relationship claims purely speculative.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Preparing For Sri Lanka Test Series

As the online buzz continues, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains focused on cricket. The left-handed opener is expected to be India’s first-choice opener for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in August. Jaiswal last represented India during the ODI series against Afghanistan in June, where he featured in two matches and impressed with an unbeaten 110 along with another knock of four runs. The youngster is expected to play a key role as India begin their next Test assignment.

Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirmed The Dating Rumours?

No. Neither Yashasvi Jaiswal nor Mrunal Thakur has made any public statement confirming or denying the dating rumours. The speculation is based solely on their recent dinner outing and the viral video circulating on social media. Until either of them addresses the reports, there is no verified information to suggest they are in a relationship.

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WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral
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WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral
WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral

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