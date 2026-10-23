WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Explains Why He Looked Away During Steve Smith’s Catch, Viral Moment Leaves Fans Laughing

Temba Bavuma Viral Video: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has explained why he turned his face away as Australia batter Steve Smith’s mistimed shot went high into the air during the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The incident quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with Bavuma’s unexpected reaction adding a humorous moment to South Africa’s dominant performance.

Bavuma revealed that he was nervous as Matthew Breetzke attempted to complete the catch, with the windy conditions making it difficult to judge the ball’s trajectory. The dismissal was also crucial for the Proteas, as Smith’s wicket could significantly weaken Australia’s hopes of fighting back. Bavuma later clarified that his reaction was not a sign of distrust in his teammate but an emotional response to a high-pressure moment.

Temba Bavuma’s Reaction To Steve Smith’s Catch Goes Viral

Too stressful to watch, especially for Bavuma 😭🫣 Watch the Australia tour of South Africa LIVE on FanCode 📲 #SAvAUS #SouthAfricaCricket #AustraliaCricket #Cricket #TembaBavuma https://t.co/t9uK7UZAm9 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 22, 2026







South Africa produced a commanding performance to defeat Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test, levelling the two-match series 1-1. While Bavuma’s magnificent 179-run innings earned him the Player of the Match award, a light-hearted moment involving the Proteas skipper caught the attention of cricket fans.

The incident unfolded during Australia’s second innings when Steve Smith attempted an aggressive stroke against Kagiso Rabada. The shot went high after taking a thick top edge, giving South Africa an opportunity to claim a crucial wicket.

Matthew Breetzke, positioned near mid-wicket, initially struggled to get hold of the ball but eventually completed the catch. However, the television replays revealed an unexpected reaction from Bavuma, who had turned his face away instead of watching the ball descend.

The moment amused commentators and quickly became a talking point, with fans wondering why the South African captain appeared reluctant to watch the catch being taken.

Why Did Temba Bavuma Turn His Back?

Bavuma later addressed the incident during the post-match press conference, making it clear that his reaction was driven by nerves rather than a lack of confidence in his teammate.

This was pretty humorous from Temba Bavuma 🫣 #SAvAUS https://t.co/Lju9SG0qAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 22, 2026







The South African captain pointed to the challenging conditions at St George’s Park, where strong winds can make high catches difficult to judge. He also explained that dismissing Smith represented a significant moment for the home side.

“I was very nervous at that time,” Bavuma said, explaining that the wind made it difficult to predict how the ball would behave. He clarified that his reaction was not an indication that he doubted the fielder.

Bavuma also highlighted Smith’s importance to Australia’s batting order, acknowledging how much the wicket meant to South Africa at that stage of the match.

“It just felt like a big moment in the game,” he said, adding that Smith was an important part of Australia’s batting line-up. The skipper admitted that his emotions got the better of him as he waited for the outcome.

Temba Bavuma’s 179 Powers South Africa To Historic Win

Bavuma’s reaction provided a humorous subplot to a memorable Test victory for South Africa. After declaring their first innings at 425/9, the hosts dismissed Australia for 99 before enforcing the follow-on.

Australia showed greater resistance in their second innings, scoring 295, but the deficit proved too large to overcome. South Africa sealed an innings victory, securing a 1-1 draw in the series after Australia had won the opening Test.

For Bavuma, the match was memorable for two very different reasons: a career-defining contribution with the bat and a candid, relatable reaction to a tense moment in the field.