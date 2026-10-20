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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma delivered a remarkable century against Australia on Tuesday (Oct 20), rescuing the hosts during the third day of the rain-affected second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. Bavuma’s unbeaten hundred not only steadied the Proteas after a difficult start but also saw him surpass Rohit Sharma’s record to become the oldest captain to score a century against Australia in a World Test Championship (WTC) match.

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 19:50 IST

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma delivered a remarkable century against Australia on Tuesday (Oct 20), rescuing the hosts during the third day of the rain-affected second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. Bavuma’s unbeaten hundred not only steadied the Proteas after a difficult start but also saw him surpass Rohit Sharma’s record to become the oldest captain to score a century against Australia in a World Test Championship (WTC) match. The South African skipper also combined with Marco Jansen for a crucial seventh-wicket partnership, helping the hosts recover through the lower order.

Temba Bavuma Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record Against Australia

Bavuma produced a fighting century on the third day of the second Test, becoming the oldest captain to register a hundred against Australia in a WTC fixture. He was 36 years and 154 days old at the start of the match, surpassing the previous mark held by India’s Rohit Sharma, who was 35 years and 285 days old when he scored 120 against Australia in Nagpur in February 2023.

The South African captain’s innings proved vital after the hosts endured a challenging start. Bavuma’s composure and resilience helped South Africa rebuild their innings and gave the lower order an opportunity to make a significant contribution.

Bavuma and Marco Jansen Lead South Africa’s Recovery

Bavuma joined forces with Marco Jansen to produce a crucial 132-run partnership for the seventh wicket on Tuesday (Oct 20). Their stand helped South Africa recover from early setbacks and put together a much stronger batting effort against Australia.

Jansen narrowly missed out on a century after scoring an impressive 85 off 100 balls. The fast-bowling all-rounder struck nine fours and three sixes, providing valuable support to his captain and strengthening South Africa’s position in the contest.

While Jansen was unable to reach three figures, his counter-attacking innings played a major role in South Africa’s recovery, with the partnership highlighting the contribution of the lower order.

Oldest Captains to Score a Century Against Australia in WTC

Bavuma’s innings placed him ahead of Rohit Sharma on the list of the oldest captains to score a century against Australia in the World Test Championship. Rohit previously held the distinction after scoring 120 in Nagpur in February 2023.

India’s Ajinkya Rahane, who made 112 against Australia in Melbourne in December 2020, also features on the list. England captain Ben Stokes, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Pakistan captain Babar Azam are among the other players to have scored centuries against Australia in WTC matches while leading their respective teams.

Rohit Sharma Holds Record for Oldest Captain to Score a WTC Century

Although Bavuma surpassed Rohit’s mark for the oldest captain to score a century against Australia in the WTC, the Indian batter remains the record-holder for the oldest captain to score a hundred in the championship overall, according to the supplied figures.

Rohit scored 103 against England in Dharamsala in March 2024 at the age of 36 years and 312 days. He also registered centuries against England in Rajkot in February 2024 and against the West Indies in Roseau in July 2023. Australia’s Steve Smith is another notable name on the list, having scored centuries against England and Sri Lanka while serving as captain.

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WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
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WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

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WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

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