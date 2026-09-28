WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock’s Heated DRS Clash Goes Viral During SA vs AUS 2nd ODI — Here’s What Happened

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock’s Heated DRS Argument: South Africa produced a commanding performance to defeat Australia in the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday (Sep 27), but a heated exchange between captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the match has grabbed attention on social media. A video of the incident, shared on X, has gone viral, showing the two experienced South African players disagreeing over a DRS review involving Australia’s Xavier Bartlett.

What Happened Between Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock?

The incident occurred when Australia were 322/8 and needed 43 runs from 14 deliveries. Xavier Bartlett was batting on a quickfire 50 off 28 balls when the on-field umpire turned down an LBW appeal. Bavuma signalled for a review of the not-out decision, but de Kock appeared to indicate through his body language that he believed the umpire had made the correct call and that South Africa did not need to challenge it.

The exchange between Temba Bavuma and de Kock. He has to respect Bavuma as a captain. pic.twitter.com/zo8KBKNiNA — Ngqanga Nentsiba Zayo (@Intengu_drongo) September 27, 2026

Watch Video: Heated DRS Exchange Goes Viral

The video shows Bavuma and de Kock involved in an animated exchange before the South African captain eventually stood by his decision to review the LBW call. Bavuma was seen firmly asking for the review despite de Kock’s objections, with the wicketkeeper appearing visibly frustrated during the discussion.

Temba Bavuma’s DRS Call Proves Crucial

Bavuma’s decision to review the not-out call ultimately paid off. The DRS review overturned the umpire’s decision and Lizaad Williams claimed the important wicket of Bartlett, effectively ending Australia’s hopes of mounting a late challenge in the match.

Quinton de Kock Had Earlier Opposed Another Review

The disagreement came shortly after a similar situation involving Keshav Maharaj. Bavuma had supported Maharaj’s request for a review despite de Kock expressing his objections. On that occasion, however, the review did not go South Africa’s way.

Fans React to Bavuma-De Kock DRS Incident

The heated exchange between the South African captain and wicketkeeper sparked considerable discussion on social media. Some fans criticised de Kock’s animated reaction to Bavuma’s decision, particularly because the subsequent review resulted in a successful dismissal. The contrasting outcomes of the two reviews added further interest to the incident.