WATCH VIDEO: ‘They’re Back!’ Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fire Up Preparations For New Zealand ODI Series | IND vs NZ

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Practice Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs: India’s batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have resumed preparations for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the two senior batters training in the nets, with the caption “They’re back”, ahead of the series opener in Auckland on November 4.

The video offered fans a glimpse of the preparations as India gear up for an important assignment in their build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both Rohit and Kohli remain central to India’s plans in the 50-over format, with their experience and recent performances expected to be significant during the New Zealand tour.

They’re back 😍😍 #TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @ImRo45 https://t.co/pmFz19G9DU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026







Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Begin Preparations

The BCCI shared the training video on its official social media handles, showing Rohit and Kohli getting into their preparations ahead of the opening ODI. The short clip featured the two experienced campaigners in the nets, signalling the start of their preparations for the five-match contest.

The series will begin at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, followed by four more matches as India take on New Zealand in the 50-over format. The series will also provide both teams with an opportunity to assess their combinations and preparations ahead of the next year’s global event.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI Numbers

Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has amassed 15,109 runs in the format, including 55 centuries. Rohit, meanwhile, has scored 12,120 ODI runs and registered 35 hundreds, making him India’s third-highest run-scorer in the format.

Both batters were in good touch during India’s recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Kohli scored 168 runs across three innings, including an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls in the opening match while chasing a target of 296.

Rohit also enjoyed a productive series, finishing as India’s second-highest run-scorer with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75. His tally included a century and a half-century, with his highest score being 101.

Rohit has also enjoyed an impressive run in ODIs during 2026, scoring 604 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67. His tally includes two centuries and two half-centuries, with a best score of 138.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the upcoming New Zealand series will be another important opportunity for the senior duo to build momentum and contribute to India’s plans. The five-match contest begins on November 4, with the two teams set to battle across New Zealand.