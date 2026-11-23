Rishabh Pant Advice To Washington Sundar: Rishabh Pant’s tactical awareness behind the stumps came to India’s rescue on Day 5 of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. The Indian wicketkeeper was caught on the stump microphone advising Washington Sundar to alter his line against Devon Conway. The spinner followed the suggestion and dismissed the New Zealand opener for 65, with Pant completing an excellent diving catch.

India were searching for breakthroughs as New Zealand attempted to survive the final day after conceding a massive 352-run first-innings lead. Conway had occupied the crease for a considerable period, but Pant’s timely instructions helped Sundar find a way through his defence and end the stubborn partnership.







Rishabh Pant’s Stump-Mic Advice Helps Washington Sundar Dismiss Devon Conway

Conway and Rachin Ravindra had resumed their innings as New Zealand’s unbeaten overnight pair. With the hosts focused on saving the Test, the Indian bowlers needed something special to break their resistance.

Pant was closely monitoring Conway’s batting and suggested that Sundar make a slight adjustment to his line. The wicketkeeper was heard telling the spinner, “Bahar daal sakta hai thoda,” which translates to “You can bowl a little wider.”

Sundar took the advice on board and delivered the breakthrough in the 56th over. The off-spinner tossed the ball outside off stump, generating drift as Conway stepped forward to defend.

However, the New Zealand batter managed an inside edge, sending the ball onto his pads before it ballooned towards Pant. The wicketkeeper reacted swiftly, moving to his left to complete a sharp catch.

Conway’s resistance finally ended at 65 off 165 deliveries, with seven boundaries in his innings. The dismissal was a perfect example of Pant’s involvement in India’s bowling plans, with Sundar executing the delivery after receiving instructions from behind the stumps.

India Tighten Grip As Prasidh Krishna Removes Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell

India capitalised on Conway’s dismissal by striking twice more and putting New Zealand under considerable pressure.

Prasidh Krishna provided the next breakthrough by dismissing Ravindra, who scored 37 from 129 deliveries. The Indian pacer then removed wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell for 15 off 54 balls.

The consecutive dismissals left New Zealand at 176/5, increasing India’s chances of forcing a result in the series opener. Pant’s contribution behind the stumps, meanwhile, became another talking point, as his observation and communication helped India break through a determined New Zealand batting effort.