KL Rahul DRS Confusion: KL Rahul received a massive lifeline during India’s first innings against New Zealand in the opening Test after the visitors decided against reviewing a confident LBW appeal from Matt Henry. The Indian batter appeared plumb in front of the stumps, but New Zealand captain Tom Latham did not opt for DRS despite Henry’s desperate attempts to convince him.

The decision proved costly for New Zealand, with ball-tracking later showing three reds, confirming that Rahul would have been dismissed had the hosts taken the review. The incident left Henry visibly frustrated, with the New Zealand pacer expressing his anger after watching the replay on the giant screen.

A REVIEW LEFT BEHIND! 👀 KL gets a lifeline! 🚨 The replays suggest that KL was plumb, but New Zealand choose not to review. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026







Matt Henry’s Frustration After Tom Latham Refuses DRS Against KL Rahul

The incident occurred during the seventh over of India’s first innings when Henry bowled a delivery that came back into Rahul. The Indian batter attempted to defend but appeared to miss the ball, which struck his pads. Henry immediately went up in a loud LBW appeal, firmly believing that he had trapped the right-hander in front.

However, umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned down the appeal. Henry continued pleading for a review, even gesturing with his finger towards Latham, but the New Zealand skipper decided against taking the DRS.

The television replays subsequently revealed how expensive that decision could have been. The ball-tracking technology showed that the delivery had pitched in line, hit Rahul in line with the off stump and was projected to crash into the middle and off stumps. All three parameters returned red, meaning Rahul would have been given out.

Henry was clearly unhappy after seeing the replay on the stadium screen. The fast bowler shook his head in disbelief before throwing his sweater vest towards the boundary in frustration. His disappointment was also visible during the tea break, when he appeared reluctant to acknowledge Latham.

New Zealand’s DRS Confusion Gives KL Rahul Another Lifeline

Interestingly, the incident came shortly after New Zealand had another unsuccessful LBW appeal against Rahul. Kyle Jamieson had persuaded Latham to review a decision, but the technology did not provide a conclusive indication of whether the ball had made contact with the bat or pad. The subsequent discussion surrounding that review added to the confusion in New Zealand’s camp.

Henry’s frustration was understandable, particularly because he appeared convinced that he had dismissed Rahul. However, Latham’s decision meant that India retained their wicket and the batter received another opportunity to make a significant contribution.

At the time of writing, Rahul was batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal for 85. The Indian opener had earlier shared a 130-run partnership with Rahul, giving India a strong platform in response to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368.

Rahul will now be hoping to make the most of his fortunate escape and convert the lifeline into a big score for India.