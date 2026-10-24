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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Tilak Varma Batting Highlights: Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls to power India to a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Christchurch. Despite India slipping to 70/5, Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s unbeaten 69-run stand sealed the chase with one ball remaining, giving India a 2-0 series lead.

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 16:51 IST

Tilak Varma Batting Highlights: Tilak Varma delivered a sensational unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls to guide India to a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I at Christchurch. With India struggling at 70/5 while chasing 181, the left-hander held his nerve under pressure and kept India’s hopes alive.

Tilak then combined with Nitish Kumar Reddy to produce a match-winning partnership, adding an unbeaten 69 runs for the seventh wicket. The duo powered India to 181/6 in 19.5 overs, sealing the victory with just one ball remaining and helping India take a 2-0 lead in the series.

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Tilak Varma Turns The Game Around Under Pressure

India looked in serious trouble after losing five wickets for just 70 runs, with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner running through the batting order with a brilliant four-wicket haul. Even after Naman Dhir’s fighting 31 off 17 balls ended at 112/6, India still needed a strong finish to chase down the target.



Tilak took responsibility, attacking New Zealand’s pace bowlers in the closing overs. He smashed six fours and a six, striking at 196.15, as India scored 68 runs in the final five overs without losing another wicket. His explosive late assault included a six over wide long-off against Nathan Smith and crucial boundaries against Jacob Duffy.



Nitish Kumar Reddy provided the perfect support, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries. The pair added 69 runs without being separated, completing the chase at 181/6 in 19.5 overs. Their partnership was among the highest seventh-wicket stands in successful T20I chases by Full Member teams.



‘If You Stay Till The End, You Will Win’: Tilak Reveals Mindset

After being named Player of the Match, Tilak revealed that conversations with head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had reinforced his belief in finishing the game.

He said the message was to stay till the end and that the team believed in his ability to win matches under pressure. Tilak also credited Naman Dhir for his contribution, explaining that they focused on running hard and taking quick twos against the spinners before targeting the pace bowlers.



The innings further highlighted Tilak’s exceptional finishing ability. In T20 cricket in 2026, he had scored 470 runs in overs 16–20 at a strike rate of 231.52, the highest among batters who had faced at least 75 balls in that phase, according to the supplied statistics.

Tilak’s match-winning knock helped India chase 181 and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ
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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma Goes Beast Mode With 25-Ball Fifty As India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ

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