India A vs Sri Lanka A Controversial Decision Video: India A players Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were left visibly frustrated after the on-field umpire rejected a strong LBW appeal against Sri Lanka A opener Lasith Croospulle during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final in Doha. Shahbaz Ahmed led the appeal, but the official refused to raise his finger, triggering an animated reaction from the Indian players.

The incident took place during Sri Lanka A’s run chase as Croospulle continued to build his innings. Sooryavanshi immediately approached the umpire to question the decision, while India A captain Tilak Varma also appeared unhappy with the call. Shahbaz, who had delivered the ball, looked equally surprised as the appeal was turned down.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma React After Umpire Rejects LBW Appeal

The incident occurred in the 24th over of Sri Lanka A’s innings when Shahbaz bowled a delivery that struck Croospulle on his pads as he attempted to play it towards the leg side.

The India A spinner immediately appealed for LBW, with several teammates joining him in asking for a wicket. However, the umpire was unconvinced and signalled that the batter was not out.

Shahbaz was convinced, but the umpire wasn’t! 🙅‍♂️ Were you? Tell us in comments! Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/7YSHfF14G8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







Sooryavanshi was among the first Indian players to approach the official, seemingly questioning whether Croospulle had managed to get an inside edge. Tilak also joined the discussion but eventually asked the young batter to step away from the umpire.

Shahbaz was visibly disappointed and held his head after the decision went against India A. Replays did not provide a conclusive indication of whether Croospulle had edged the delivery.

Sri Lanka A Defeat India A To Enter Rising Stars Asia Cup Final

Despite the animated exchange, Sri Lanka A went on to register a dominant eight-wicket victory to secure their place in the tournament final.

India A had posted 317/8 after batting first, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 78 runs and Tilak contributing 53. Shahbaz also made an unbeaten 54, while Sooryavanshi added 40 off 27 deliveries.

In response, Sri Lanka A chased down the 318-run target in just 41.3 overs. Croospulle led the charge with a brilliant 116 off 107 balls, while Sineth Jayawardena smashed 105 off 70 deliveries.

Their opening partnership of 174 runs put Sri Lanka A firmly in control before Nishan Madushka finished the chase with an unbeaten 58.