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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Tilak Varma turned the final overs into a power-hitting show, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls against Pakistan. The Indian batter reached his fifty in the final over and struck four sixes and three fours, helping India post a massive 211/6.

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 12:07 IST

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Tilak Varma delivered a sensational finish for India, smashing an unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in the gold-medal clash at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The left-hander scored 51* off just 22 balls as India posted a mammoth 211/6 in 20 overs.

Tilak Varma produced a stunning late-innings assault against Pakistan, reaching his fifty with a quick second run in the final over before remaining unbeaten alongside Axar Patel.

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The Indian batter struck three fours and four sixes in his unbeaten knock, scoring at a remarkable strike rate of 231.82.



Tilak Varma Turns Up The Heat Against Pakistan

Tilak Varma walked in with India needing a strong finish and immediately began finding gaps and boundaries against the Pakistani attack.

The left-hander initially rotated the strike before shifting gears in the final stages of the innings. He used the sweep and slog-sweep effectively against the spinners before taking on the pace bowlers.

Tilak smashed two consecutive sixes against Sufyan Moqim in the 18th over, first launching one over long-off before sending another over deep mid-wicket. He then produced another stunning finish against Ahmed Daniyal in the final over.

Tilak Varma Completes His Fifty In Style

Tilak entered the final over needing just two runs to reach his half-century.

Daniyal bowled a slower short delivery, which Tilak pulled towards deep square leg. The Indian batter pushed hard for the second run and completed his 50, despite a fumble from Pakistan wicketkeeper Usman Khan.



Tilak finished the innings with another single, remaining unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls. His innings contained three fours and four sixes, while his strike rate of 231.82 underlined the explosive nature of India’s late surge.

India Finish On 211/6 Against Pakistan

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten fifty helped India finish their innings on 211/6 in 20 overs, giving Pakistan a challenging target in the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal final.

India made a blistering start, scoring 81 runs in the mandatory powerplay. Abhishek Sharma led the early assault with a 20-ball fifty and eventually scored 61 off 28 balls.

After wickets slowed India down in the middle overs, Tilak and Shivam Dube rebuilt the momentum. Dube contributed a quick 27 off 15 balls, while Tilak took charge in the closing overs.

The left-hander’s late assault helped India add crucial runs and push the total beyond the 200-run mark.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 gave India the perfect finishing kick in the gold-medal clash, with his explosive hitting helping the Men in Blue post 211/6 against Pakistan.

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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