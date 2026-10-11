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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

A bizarre chain of events caused a rarely-before-seen run-out in the third T20I between Team India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, Sunday.

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma's Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma's Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 21:00 IST

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: A bizarre chain of events caused a rarely-before-seen run-out in the third T20I between Team India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, Sunday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the West Indies got the crucial breakthrough due to Tilak’s lack of attention to detail in the decisive T20I of the series.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies’ excellent presence of mind buys them Tilak Varma’s wicket

The dismissal occurred in the 17th over of the innings as Axar Patel flicked a low full-toss from Gudakesh Motie to fine on the leg side. Kamil Pooran put a dive at deep square leg and saved the boundary but the Indian batters were oblivious to the same, assuming it got them four runs. Hence, Tilak and Axar had a fist bump while returning for the second run. With Shai Hope getting the ball at the striker’s end, Axar was able to get back to the crease but Motie, who got the ball at the non-striker’s end, broke the stumps before Tilak could return as the left-hander was strolling casually. It was a sharp work from the visitors, who got the Mumbai Indians star when he was on 28 off 16 deliveries, looking dangerous with four boundaries.

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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies bowl India out for 223 in Indore

Meanwhile, the Caribbeans restricted the Men in Blue to 223 in the decisive third T20I in Indore, setting themselves a gettable 224. There were plenty of cameos but Abhishek Sharma’s 30-ball 69 was the only fifty plus score as the Men in Blue squandered a host of starts.

Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer took a couple of wickets each, while Motie and Keemo Paul picked up one each. The visitors will be optimistic of hunting down the target, given they had successfully chased down 250 in Ranchi to level the five-match series. With the hosts bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav, they will hope to defend it.

However, it is going to be a tricky challenge, given the potential dew factor and short boundaries.

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Tags: gudakesh-motieind vs witeam indiatilak-varmaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

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