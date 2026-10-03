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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

Team India flexed their big-hitting skills, thanks to half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma in the Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Gold Medal match against Pakistan on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma's Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma's Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 12:55 IST

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Team India flexed their big-hitting skills, thanks to half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma in the Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Gold Medal match against Pakistan on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Tilak, who blasted four sixes in his knock of 51, had one of them smash on to the parking lot as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Tilak Varma’s six travels to Tokyo, says commentator

The moment came in the final over of the innings bowled by pacer Ahmed Daniyal. With Daniyal bowling a pacy delivery, the Hyderabad-born cricketer got inside the line and sent it over the square leg boundary. While it remains unclear about the distance it travelled, a commentator hilariously remarked that the ball has gone to Tokyo. While the over produced a wicket off the first ball, it still cost Pakistan 16 runs.

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Having made his T20I debut in 2023, Tilak has more often than not stepped up against Pakistan and the Asian Games 2026 game was no anomaly. The 23-year-old had played a nerveless knock of 69* against the Men in Green in the Asian Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium to take Team India to a win after early losses. Coming into this game, the Mumbai Indians star had averaged an eye-watering 77.50 against them.

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma star as Team India set steep target for Pakistan

If it was Tilak at the death, Abhishek starred in the powerplay as he hurt Pakistan with a 20-ball half-century before falling for 61 off 38 deliveries. The Men in Green conceded well over 70 runs off the final six overs, leaving them to chase down 212 to clinch the gold medal.

At the time of writing this, Pakistan still needed 115 off the final 48 deliveries with seven wickets in hand.

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026ind vs pakPakistan national cricket teamteam indiatilak-varma

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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