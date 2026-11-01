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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ

Tim Seifert 93 vs India: Tim Seifert produced a breathtaking knock to lead New Zealand to a commanding victory over India in the fifth T20I. His explosive 93, featuring a flurry of boundaries and sixes, powered the hosts to a successful chase. India, however, clinched the series 3-2 after winning the opening three matches.

WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 16:30 IST

Tim Seifert 93 vs India: Tim Seifert delivered a sensational performance to guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over India in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a blistering 93 off 50 balls as the hosts chased down India’s 192-run target, finishing the series with back-to-back wins.

Seifert’s explosive innings featured 11 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 186.00. He combined with Glenn Phillips, who remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries, to help New Zealand complete the chase in just 18 overs. However, India had already secured the five-match series 3-2 after winning the opening three games.

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Tim Seifert Goes Berserk In Match-Winning Knock

Seifert initially struggled to find his rhythm against India’s new-ball bowlers but gradually shifted gears to put the visitors under pressure. He survived a dropped catch by Naman Dhir off Arshdeep Singh in the fourth over, a missed opportunity that proved costly for India.

The New Zealand opener began finding boundaries regularly, taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a series of aggressive strokes. He struck two sixes and a four in the fifth over before continuing his attack against India’s spinners and pacers.

Seifert brought up his first half-century of the series in the 10th over, reaching the milestone with a six off Nitish Kumar Reddy. He continued attacking after the landmark, finding gaps through the off-side and clearing the ropes to keep New Zealand ahead of the required rate.

The right-hander eventually departed for 93 off 50 balls, bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 16th over with New Zealand at 168/3. His innings had put the hosts within touching distance of victory.



Glenn Phillips Finishes The Job For New Zealand

Phillips provided outstanding support, scoring an unbeaten 65 off 38 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. The pair added 86 runs for the third wicket off just 42 deliveries, turning the chase decisively in New Zealand’s favour.

Bevon Jacobs remained unbeaten on one as New Zealand reached 195/3 in 18 overs, sealing a seven-wicket victory.

Earlier, India posted 191/8 in their 20 overs, powered by Ishan Kishan’s 61 off 32 balls and captain Shreyas Iyer’s 50 off 23 deliveries. Naman Dhir contributed 33 off 23, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 22 off 17. Adam Milne led New Zealand’s bowling effort with four wickets for 19 runs.

India Win T20I Series 3-2

India had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series by winning the first three T20Is. New Zealand responded by claiming victories in the fourth and fifth matches, finishing the series with consecutive wins.

Although the hosts missed out on the series trophy, Seifert’s outstanding knock ensured they signed off with a convincing victory in Hamilton. India, meanwhile, emerged as the series winners with a 3-2 scoreline.

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WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ
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WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Tim Seifert Unleashes Batting Masterclass With Explosive 93 Against India In 5th T20I | IND vs NZ

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